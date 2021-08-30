Kylian Mbappe: Real Madrid likely to walk away from summer transfer window deal for PSG forward as £172m bid goes unanswered

Real Madrid likely to walk away from Kylian Mbappe deal in summer window as PSG fail to respond to £171.6m bid; Mbappe is out of contract in 10 months and can sign a pre-contract agreement in January; France international scored twice for PSG on Sunday evening as they won 2-0 at Reims

Kaveh Solhekol

Sky Sports News reporter

Monday 30 August 2021 18:36, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Kaveh Solhekol says Real Madrid are now likely to wait until they can sign Kylian Mbappe on a pre-contract agreement in January rather than buy him this summer - but says a further twist is not out of the question

Kylian Mbappe is now unlikely to move to Real Madrid in this summer transfer window after Paris Saint-Germain failed to reply to their £171.6m (€200m) offer on Monday.

The Spanish club made a second improved bid of £145.8m (€170m) plus £8.57m (€10m) in add-ons and set PSG a deadline to respond by 5pm UK time.

It is now more than likely that Real will wait until January when they can sign Mbappe on a pre-contract agreement for him to join for free next summer.

The La Liga side are very confident Mbappe will sign for them in January, as he again told PSG he will not sign a new deal and if he is not sold in this window, he will move to Madrid as a free agent next summer.

Mbappe turned up to France's Clairefontaine headquarters on Monday as the world champions prepare to face Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine and Finland in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Trending

Earlier on Monday, Sky Sports News reported Real were considering raising their offer to £154.4m (€180m), or £145.8m (€170m) plus £25.7m (€30m) in add ons.

Kylian Mbappe
Image: Mbappe scored twice for PSG on Sunday evening as they beat Reims 2-0

Mbappe scored twice for PSG on Sunday evening as they won 2-0 at Reims. He said on social media after the game it was "the perfect night".

Also See:

The 22-year-old is out of contract at PSG in 10 months and believes he has been promised he can leave if any club matches the €180m (£154.33m) PSG paid Monaco for him in 2017.

PSG sporting director Leonardo said last week Mbappe wanted to leave but they would not sell him in the final week of the window and they would not sell him for less than his market value.

Follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports

Time is running out for clubs to do business - the summer transfer window closes at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland on Tuesday, August 31 and you can follow all the Deadline Day drama with Sky Sports.

Follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on the Sky Sports website and app, check out the latest done deals and watch the best analysis and reaction on Sky Sports News.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

The £250,000 is up for grabs with Super 6, and as always it is completely free to play. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q