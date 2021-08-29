Lionel Messi set for Paris Saint-Germain debut, Kylian Mbappe in squad to face Reims amid Real Madrid interest

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have been named in Paris Saint-Germain's squad to face Reims on Sunday night.

It could be Messi's first appearance as a PSG player since arriving at the Parc des Princes earlier this month, while Mbappe could feature despite feeling he is being kept at the club against his will, following Real Madrid's two bids for the forward.

Messi concluded his 21-year association with Barcelona at the start of August and left as a free agent because the Catalonia club were unable to fulfil their offer of a new contract. The Argentina international then signed a two-year deal with PSG after an emotional farewell at the Nou Camp.

The 34-year-old did not undergo a pre-season but has been training with Mauricio Pochettino's squad to regain his fitness after enjoying an extended summer break following his country's triumph in the Copa America.

He was presented to supporters, along with PSG's other summer signings Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi and Georginio Wijnaldum, at the 4-2 home win over Strasbourg.

Mbappe, who scored in the Parisians' victory over Brest last Friday, is subject to continued interest from Real Madrid as the summer transfer window draws to a close.

The La Liga club have submitted a second bid of €170m (£145.6m) plus €10m (£8.6m) in add-ons for the France international forward and given PSG a deadline of midnight on Sunday to respond.

