Champions League draw: Man City to face PSG, Chelsea draw Juventus, Liverpool get Atletico Madrid

Pep Guardiola will be reunited with Lionel Messi - with whom he won two Champions League titles - after Manchester City were drawn to play Paris Saint-Germain in this season's group stage.

The European giants are joined in Group A by RB Leipzig and Belgian champions Club Brugge.

Chelsea - who beat Manchester City in last season's final to lift their second Champions League trophy - will play Italian team Juventus, as well as Russian champions Zenit and Swedish champions Malmo.

Liverpool have been drawn into a tough Group B, where they will take on three-time runners-up Atletico Madrid, seven-time winners AC Milan and two-time winners Porto.

Manchester United will face a rematch with Villarreal, who beat them on penalties in the final of last season's Europa League. Also in Group F are Atalanta and Swiss champions Young Boys.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona - who have won 11 Champions Leagues between them - headline Group E. Barcelona will be competing in the competition without Messi for the first time in 17 years.

Also in Group E are Benfica and Ukrainian title-winners Dynamo Kiev.

Real Madrid - who have won the competition a record 13 times - will take on Italian champions, as well as Shakhtar Donetsk and Sheriff Tiraspol, who are the first Moldovan side to compete in the Champions League.

Group C contains Portuguese champions Sporting, Borussia Dortmund, four-time Champions League winners Ajax and Besiktas.

In Group G, French title-winners Lille face Sevilla, Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg and Wolfsburg.

Champions League group-stage draw

Group A: Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, Club Brugge

Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan

Group C: Sporting, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas

Group D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff Tiraspol

Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kiev

Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys

Group G: Lille, Sevilla, Red Bull Salzburg, Wolfsburg

Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit, Malmo

When will the matches be played?

Matchday one: September 14/15

Matchday two: September 28/29

Matchday three: October 19/20

Matchday four: November 2/3

Matchday five: November 23/24

Matchday six: December 7/8

