Chelsea transfer news: Jules Kounde talks begin after Blues agree to sell Kurt Zouma

Chelsea are in talks to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla after agreeing deal to sell Kurt Zouma to West Ham United for £25m.

Progress is being made in talks that would see Kounde move to Chelsea in a £43m deal.

Chelsea wanted to sign a striker and a centre-back this summer.

They signed Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for £97.5m two weeks ago.

Kounde has been their No 1 defensive target this summer and there is increased confidence a deal can be done before Tuesday, with Zouma undergoing a medical at West Ham on Thursday.

Sky Sports News previously reported that West Ham were keen to land the defender, but that the obstacle of personal terms and the structure of payments had to be overcome before any move could be completed.

Image: Kurt Zouma has been with Chelsea since January 2014

The clubs negotiated a fee in the region of £25m for the France international, who has not featured in either of Chelsea's Premier League games so far this season, and all parties involved are confident a deal will be concluded.

Zouma has been David Moyes's primary target for defensive strengthening all summer, although the Hammers were earlier linked with Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic and Marseille's Duje Caleta-Car.

