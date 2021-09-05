Premier League and EFL players to be urged to get Covid vaccine in government campaign videos

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, the deputy chief medical officer for England, has filmed videos to be sent to Premier League and English Football League (EFL) players to encourage them to get the Covid vaccine.

Sky Sports News has confirmed a report by The Daily Mail that, as part of a government campaign to vaccinate the young, Professor Van-Tam has highlighted the importance of getting the jab in a message that will be distributed to players by the Premier League and EFL.

As well as videos to be sent to players, videos have been made for fans too. These will also be shared by the Premier League and EFL in the near future.

Concerns have been raised at the uptake of the vaccine within football, and it is understood there is an element of caution towards taking the vaccine among players.

Image: Arsenal's Granit Xhaka tested positive for Covid this week

A report in The Telegraph this week revealed that almost a third of EFL players are yet to have the jab and have no plans to do so.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Newcastle boss Steve Bruce have admitted some of their players have so far declined to take the vaccine.

The Swiss FA confirmed Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka had also turned down the jab before testing positive for Covid on international duty this week.

Roma manager Jose Mourinho responded to a post on Xhaka's Instagram feed with the comment: "Get the jab Granit and be safe."

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said last month that nine of his players had been ruled out since the start of the season after testing positive for Covid or being deemed a close contact.