Republic of Ireland: Seamus Coleman to miss World Cup Qualifier against Serbia, Cyrus Christie called up

Seamus Coleman is out of the Republic of Ireland's World Cup Qualifier against Serbia on Tuesday evening.

The 32-year-old Ireland skipper suffered an injury in Saturday evening's 1-1 Group A draw with Azerbaijan at the Aviva Stadium and will not be available as Stephen Kenny's men attempt to secure a first win of the campaign at the fifth time of asking against the group leaders.

Fulham full-back Cyrus Christie has been drafted into the squad in Coleman's place and will meet up with his team-mates ahead of training on Monday.

A Football Association of Ireland statement said: "Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman will miss the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier against Serbia due to injury.

"The Ireland skipper suffered an injury during the 1-1 draw against Azerbaijan and will miss the match at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, September 7.

"Cyrus Christie has been called up and will link up with the squad later tomorrow ahead of MD-1 training at the Aviva Stadium."

Coleman's absence represents a further blow for Kenny, who had already lost defender Dara O'Shea to injury and striker Shane Long to a positive Covid-19 test since his squad met up in Dublin.

Image: Cyrus Christie is yet to play for Fulham or the Republic of Ireland this season

The Everton man lined up at right-wing back in Wednesday evening's unfortunate 2-1 defeat in Portugal and on the right side of a back three against the Azeris.

Tottenham's Matt Doherty, who started at left-wing-back in Faro, took over on the right on Saturday, while Andrew Omobamidele performed admirably in the back three as a replacement for O'Shea in Portugal.

Ireland have collected just a single point from their opening four games in the group and their chances of qualification have realistically gone.