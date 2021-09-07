Mohamed Elneny: Galatasaray make contact with Arsenal about signing midfielder before close of Turkish transfer window

Galatasaray have enquired about Arsenal's 29-year-old midfielder Mohamed Elneny, with the Turkish transfer window closing on Wednesday; the Egypt international has just a year remaining on his contract at the Emirates Stadium

Tuesday 7 September 2021 13:37, UK

Arsenal&#39;s Mohamed Elneny
Image: Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny is the subject of an approach from Galatasaray

Galatasaray have made contact with Arsenal to ask about the possibility of signing midfielder Mohamed Elneny.

The Turkish giants have until the close of their domestic transfer window on Wednesday to conclude a deal for the 29-year-old.

Elneny, who joined Arsenal from Swiss club Basel in 2016, has just a year remaining on his contract in north London.

AP - Elneny at Besiktas
Image: Elneny previously spent a season in Turkey on loan at Besiktas

Arsenal might be tempted by the prospect of trying to recoup a small transfer fee, rather than seeing him potentially leave for free next summer.

The Egypt international has previous experience of playing in Turkey having spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Besiktas.

After falling out of favour under former Arsenal boss Unai Emery, he featured 41 times in all competitions last season, in Mikel Arteta's first full campaign in charge at the Emirates Stadium.

Should he move to Galatasaray, he would join a host of players with Premier League experience.

The Galatasaray squad includes the likes of former Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin, Crystal Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt, one time Liverpool and Fulham forward Ryan Babel, and ex-West Brom striker Mbaye Diagne.

'Arteta needs quick fix amid reset'

AP - Mikel Arteta
Image: Mikel Arteta is hoping his new signings at Arsenal can settle quickly

Takehiro Tomiyasu became Arsenal's sixth signing of a busy summer on Deadline Day, his £19.8m arrival from Bologna taking the club's transfer spend past £150m.

The right-back, 22, follows Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares, Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard to the Emirates Stadium, with all six signings aged between 21 and 23 years old.

The new additions show a concerted effort to lower the average age of the squad and invest in the future of the club, but has the overhaul gone far enough?

And with Mikel Arteta already facing mounting pressure following Arsenal's dismal start to the Premier League season, will the new faces be able to provide the immediate improvement required?

