Erling Haaland inspires Borussia Dortmund to thrilling win over Bayer Leverkusen - European round-up

Erling Haaland scored two goals and made another as Borussia Dortmund repeatedly came from behind before beating Bayer Leverkusen 4-3 and Bayern Munich thumped RB Leipzig 4-1 in a pair of highly-entertaining Bundesliga games on Saturday.

Florian Wirtz opened the scoring for Leverkusen against Dortmund, toe-poking a goal in the ninth minute. However, striker Haaland equalised with a towering header in the 37th before Jude Bellingham had a second for Dortmund ruled out due to a foul in the build-up.

Patrik Schick scored in first-half stoppage time to put Leverkusen 2-1 up and there was to be no let-up after the break.

Julian Brandt levelled again in the 49th minute, deftly controlling Haaland's pass with his heel before rifling the ball into the roof of the net, but within six minutes Leverkusen were ahead again through Moussa Diaby's strike from the edge of the area.

Again Dortmund equalised, this time through a superb Raphael Guerreiro free-kick, and they went into a 4-3 lead from the penalty spot in the 77th minute when Haaland fired home after Marco Reus was struck in the face by the arm of Odilon Kossounou.

In the late game, teenage attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala came off the bench to score one goal and make another as Bayern Munich out-classed RB Leipzig, with Robert Lewandowski, Leroy Sane and Maxim Choupo-Moting also getting on the scoresheet.

Earlier in the afternoon, VfL Wolfsburg made it four wins out of four with a comfortable 2-0 victory over struggling Greuther Furth, while FC Cologne managed to hang on for a 1-1 draw at Freiburg despite losing Florian Kainz to a second yellow card in the 74th minute.

Mainz scored a goal in each half as they beat Hoffenheim 2-0 while Union Berlin were held to a scoreless draw at home to Augsburg.

Wolfsburg have a maximum 12 points after four games, with Bayern Munich second on 10 points and Dortmund third, a point further back.

Hertha Berlin will go in search of their first points of the season when they travel to Bochum on Sunday, while fellow strugglers Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Moenchengladbach host VfB Stuttgart and Arminia Bielefeld respectively.

Image: Robert Lewandowski was in the goals once again

Serie A: Juventus beaten at Napoli

Image: Kalidou Koulibaly celebrates Napoli's win over Juve

Napoli piled more misery on Juventus on Saturday as Kalidou Koulibaly's late winner clinched a 2-1 comeback victory to continue the hosts' perfect start to the Serie A season and leave the Turin club winless after three games.

Massimiliano Allegri's side were without several key players due to injuries and late returns from the international break, but they took an early lead at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona when Morata curled a fine finish beyond David Ospina.

Napoli dominated possession but struggled to turn opportunities into goals, until Wojciech Szczesny weakly palmed a Lorenzo Insigne effort into the path of Matteo Politano for an easy tap-in on the 57th minute.

The hosts kept pushing for a decisive second and were rewarded in bizarre circumstances with five minutes remaining, when Juve substitute Moise Kean's headed backpass from a corner required a reflex save from Szczesny but left Koulibaly with a tap-in.

The result leaves Napoli top of the standings with nine points ahead of the remaining eight weekend fixtures, while Juve dropped to 16th, with one point on the board from the first three rounds.

Ligue 1: PSG win to stay perfect

Image: Ander Herrera celebrates giving PSG the lead

Paris Saint-Germain kept their perfect Ligue 1 record intact as they hammered promoted Clermont 4-0 with a brutal display on Saturday.

In the absence of Lionel Messi and Neymar, who were not in the squad after returning late from international duty with Argentina and Brazil, Kylian Mbappe netted his fourth goal on his first appearance at the Parc des Princes since his failed transfer to Real Madrid.

The France striker, who has just recovered from a calf injury, was a constant threat as he added to Ander Herrera's first-half brace with Idrissa Gueye rounding if off after the hour.

PSG, who travel to Club Brugge for their Champions League Group A opener on Wednesday, lead the standings on 15 points with Clermont still third on eight points after their first defeat in their first season in the elite.