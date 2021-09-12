Karim Benzema scores hat-trick as Real Madrid mark Bernabeu return with comeback win - European round-up

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema netted a hat-trick as they capped their return to the refurbished Santiago Bernabeu stadium with a thrilling 5-2 comeback win over Celta Vigo in La Liga on Sunday.

In Real's first game at their home ground since 1 March 2020, the crowd were stunned when Santi Mina latched onto a defensive mistake to put the visitors ahead after four minutes.

Madrid recovered well and the pressure eventually told after 24 minutes as Benzema equalised with his first goal following a Federico Valverde cutback.

Image: Benzema struck twice as Madrid fought back

Franco Cervi put Celta back in front seven minutes later from a lightning counter-attack as they went in ahead at the break.

But Benzema headed Real level two minutes after the restart, before teeing up Vinicius Junior to give Carlo Ancelotti's side the lead for the first time.

New signing Eduardo Camavinga came off the bench to score on his debut as the France midfielder tucked the ball home from close range before Benzema completed his treble with a penalty three minutes from time.

Serie A: Ibrahimovic on target as AC Milan beat Lazio

Image: Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates his return

AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored on his return from a four-month injury lay-off as they comfortably defeated Lazio 2-0 at San Siro on Sunday to continue their perfect start to the Serie A season.

The 39-year-old Swede, who had not featured since sustaining a knee injury against Juventus in May, tapped in Milan's second after 67 minutes, seven minutes after he came off the bench.

The returning striker's goal capped an impressive performance by the Rossoneri, who went in front through a Rafael Leao strike just ahead of the break, shortly before Franck Kessie's penalty struck the bar.

The result puts Milan top of the table with nine points, ahead of Napoli on goal difference, while Lazio are sixth with six points after three games.

Both sides had started the season with back-to-back wins but the hosts were soon on top as Alessio Romagnoli drew a save from Pepe Reina and Fikayo Tomori headed over in the opening five minutes.

Image: Ibrahimovic celebrates with team-mate Alessio Romagnoli

A strong first half Milan performance was eventually rewarded when Leao drove into the Lazio half, exchanged passes with Ante Rebic and found the bottom corner with a calm finish after 45 minutes.

It could have got even better for the hosts when Ciro Immobile kicked Kessie's foot and conceded a penalty, but the Ivorian midfielder struck the bar from the spot deep in first-half stoppage time.

The home fans roared with approval when Ibrahimovic stepped onto the pitch for the first time since May and the Swede quickly made his mark when Rebics cross put the ball on a plate for him to score.

Tensions boiled over at the full-time whistle as opposing players and staff came together on the touchline, leading to a red card for Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri.

Ligue 1: Nice move fourth with win at Nantes

Image: Kasper Dolberg scored as Nice overcame Nantes

Late goals by Kasper Dolberg and Amine Gouiri earned Nice a 2-0 victory at Nantes to move into fourth place in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Dolberg broke the deadlock in the 75th minute when he chested home a cross by Melvin Bard from close range. Gouiri then fired home right-footed from the centre of the penalty area to seal the points.

It continued Nice's impressive start to the season and lifted them to nine points from four games played, having had a point docked for crowd trouble in the game against Marseille last month.

Lens are in fifth place, after they won 3-2 at Bordeaux on Sunday thanks to a last-gasp penalty by Florian Sotoca.

Sotoca converted in the sixth minute of stoppage time after it had looked as though Jean Onana's 88th-minute effort for the hosts had earned the bottom club a point having been 2-0 down.

Montpellier are eighth after their 2-0 win at home to struggling St Etienne while Reims moved into ninth place thanks to their 2-0 win at Rennes.

Troyes moved off the bottom of the table with their first win of the campaign - a 2-0 victory at Metz. Paris Saint-Germain beat Clermont 4-0 on Saturday to claim their fifth win from five this season.

Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin climb out of relegation zone

Image: Suat Serdar scored twice in Hertha's win

Hertha Berlin's Suat Serdar scored a brilliant first-half double as they climbed off the bottom of the Bundesliga table with a 3-1 win at Vfl Bochum on Sunday.

Serdar surged forward in the 37th minute and unleashed an unstoppable shot to give his side the lead and six minutes later he made it two by pouncing on a loose ball in the box and rifling home.

Bochum pulled one back in the 59th minute after Gerrit Holtmann slalomed in from the left. His shot from a tight angle was deflected into the path of Simon Zoller, who drilled it high into the net.

Bochum stormed forward looking for an equaliser but Berlin managed to regain their composure and Myziane Maolida put the game beyond doubt when he went on a mazy run in the 78th minute before striking a low shot into the bottom-right corner.

Their first three points of the season temporarily lifted Berlin out of the relegation places, but they found themselves sliding down to 16th spot when Borussia Monchengladbach cruised to a 3-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld in Sunday's late game.

Earlier in the day Omar Marmoush scored a late goal on his debut for VfB Stuttgart as they drew 1-1 with Eintracht Frankfurt who, along with RB Leipzig, Bochum and Bielefeld, also have three points and are ahead of Berlin on goal difference.