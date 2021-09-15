Youri Tielemans: Brendan Rodgers relaxed about Leicester midfielder's future amid contract talks

Brendan Rodgers insists he is relaxed about Youri Tielemans' future while talks over a new deal for the Leicester midfielder continue.

Tielemans, 24, told Sky Sports News he is "keeping his options open", with his current deal due to expire in 2023.

Rodgers said in February he wanted to keep the Belgium international, who joined for a club-record £35m from Monaco in 2019, at the Foxes long term.

"There's no drama with it. It's just the reality of the situation," said Rodgers.

"It only becomes a problem to me if there's a lack of commitment or there's not the same intensity but that's never been the case with Youri.

"It's natural, he is a very talented player who is in discussions with the club and we'll see where that takes us.

"I have no idea [why it is dragging on], I concentrate on the football and making sure he is the best player he can be, giving him the support, environment and culture to be that.

"He is a top-class professional and a joy to work with and while he is here - for however long that is - he will always give and I will always give the best to his development."

Leicester begin their Europa League campaign at the King Power Stadium on Thursday against Napoli, who have won all three of their Serie A matches this season and beat Juventus on Saturday.

Two consecutive fifth-placed finishes in the Premier League and a first FA Cup triumph in May has raised expectations with captain Kasper Schmeichel looking for more progress.

"We are in a very good place, we have had a lot of recent success but that means you have a choice to make. Are you content with that or do you want to progress and move on? the goalkeeper said.

"That's what this club wants to do. The club continues to show it in the backing of the training ground, the expansion of the stadium and the transfer market.

Image: Kasper Schmeichel captained Leicester in the FA Cup final against Chelsea last season

"The club is always looking to improve. That's the most important thing to me, when you are in an organisation which has had success the hunger is still there.

"You cannot become complacent and timid. That's when you take the foot off the gas. We have always got to be looking for what's next. We can't use the past for anything, that past is done.

"There are many steps we can still take, we are looking to improve every day and this season is another opportunity."