Chelsea to host LGBTQ+ seminar for London clubs to discuss ways to support fans

Chelsea will next month host an event bringing London clubs together to discuss how football can do more to support LGBTQ+ fans.

The event, 'From Allyship To Action', will take place on Monday 4 October and be attended by representatives from top-flight and Championship clubs, along with the FA and Premier League.

Members of LGBTQ+ fan groups from the clubs will also be present, along with organisations such as Kick It Out and Stonewall FC.

As part of our continued support for the LGBTQ+ community in London, Chelsea FC are collaborating with other local football clubs, the FA and the Premier League to host our first Pride seminar event at Stamford Bridge on 4th October 2021. ⤵️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 20, 2021

A club statement said: "Chelsea FC is committed to ensuring our club is a safe and welcoming place for LGBTQ+ people, and their friends and families, and is delighted to be able to work alongside other London clubs and football bodies, through this seminar, to address homophobia, biphobia and transphobia and stop hate across the game."

Arsenal, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Millwall, QPR, Tottenham, Watford and West Ham will all attend the seminar, which will be hosted by Clare Balding at Stamford Bridge.

The seminar will consider what can be done to better support LGBTQ+ fans, how LGBTQ+ fan groups can keep diversifying, and what is being done to address homophobic, biphobic, and transphobic hate.

We will next month join other London clubs, the FA, the Premier League and fan groups to discuss how football can move from LGBTQ+ allyship to action.



All the information 👇#CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 21, 2021

Crystal Palace head of human resources Julie Brown said: "Crystal Palace is incredibly proud of our diverse local community and fanbase, and we are committed to continue to work with our supporters to ensure that we are the most inclusive club that we can be.

"We're thankful to the other clubs and organisations taking part in this seminar, and determined to continue to make progress in eradicating hate from our game."

