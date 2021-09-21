Hungary fined by FIFA and handed stadium ban for racist behaviour from supporters against England

Hungary have been fined £158,416 and ordered to play one match behind closed doors after England players were subjected to racist behaviour in a World Cup qualifier earlier this month.

FIFA launched an investigation after monkey chants were aimed at Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham during England's 4-0 win over Hungary in Budapest.

Football's world governing body decided on a two-match stadium ban at home for Hungarian spectators in FIFA competitions, with the second match suspended for a probationary period of two years.

FIFA's statement said: "The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has imposed a ban and a substantial fine on the Hungarian Football Federation (MLSZ) in relation to the racist behaviour of numerous supporters during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying match between Hungary and England on 2 September 2021.

"After analysing and taking into consideration all the circumstances of the case, specifically the seriousness of the incidents (racist words and actions, throwing of objects, lighting of fireworks, blocked stairways), the Committee decided that the MLSZ would play its next two home matches in FIFA competitions without spectators, the second match being suspended for a probationary period of two years.

"In addition, the Committee imposed a fine of CHF 200,000 (£158,416).

"FIFA's position remains firm and resolute in rejecting any form of racism and violence as well as any other form of discrimination or abuse. FIFA takes a clear zero tolerance stance against such abhorrent behaviour in football.

"The decision rendered by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee was notified to the MLSZ."

