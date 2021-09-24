Leicester vs Burnley: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Leicester vs Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Ayoze Perez is available for Leicester after serving his three-game ban.

The forward could return having been sent off in the 4-1 defeat at West Ham in August.

Jonny Evans is fit after a foot problem and could make a Premier League start for the first time since April but James Justin (knee) and Wesley Fofana (broken leg) remain out.

Burnley will have Josh Brownhill available again after the midfielder shook off a dead leg to return to training on Thursday.

Kevin Long has also returned to training but manager Sean Dyche indicated the weekend fixture would come too soon.

Dale Stephens, Wayne Hennessey and Connor Roberts remain sidelined.

Leicester simply have to be taken on here at 1/2 with Sky Bet.

The Foxes have lost three of their last four Premier League games, have had the fewest shots on goal of any team this season (43) and historically do struggle when tasked with having more possession than their opponent with counter-attack opportunities in short supply. Under Brendan Rodgers, Leicester have had at least 55 per cent possession in 50 Premier League games but have failed to win 26 of those matches. This includes defeats to Norwich, Newcastle, Fulham and a 2-1 reverse to Burnley two seasons ago. When teams allow Leicester the ball, it can prove problematic for Rodgers and his boys - as shown in the 2-1 defeat at Brighton last weekend where they enjoyed 61 per cent of the ball but created little with it.

Burnley are due a slight change of fortune, too, coming into this one. Performance levels according to the eye and when assessing the numbers do bring forward the argument that Sean Dyche can feel aggrieved at taking just one point from five games. Apart from the defeat at Liverpool, Burnley have posted solid expected goal numbers that have backed up the fine-margin nature of those four fixtures vs Brighton, Leeds, Everton and Arsenal. According to the metrics, Burnley should be sitting with five extra points on the board. They can avoid defeat in this one at 11/8 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2

