Leicester vs Burnley: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Leicester vs Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.
Team news
Ayoze Perez is available for Leicester after serving his three-game ban.
The forward could return having been sent off in the 4-1 defeat at West Ham in August.
Jonny Evans is fit after a foot problem and could make a Premier League start for the first time since April but James Justin (knee) and Wesley Fofana (broken leg) remain out.
Burnley will have Josh Brownhill available again after the midfielder shook off a dead leg to return to training on Thursday.
Kevin Long has also returned to training but manager Sean Dyche indicated the weekend fixture would come too soon.
Dale Stephens, Wayne Hennessey and Connor Roberts remain sidelined.
How to follow
Follow Leicester vs Burnley in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel at 5.15pm.
Last time out...
Jones Knows Prediction
Leicester simply have to be taken on here at 1/2 with Sky Bet.
The Foxes have lost three of their last four Premier League games, have had the fewest shots on goal of any team this season (43) and historically do struggle when tasked with having more possession than their opponent with counter-attack opportunities in short supply. Under Brendan Rodgers, Leicester have had at least 55 per cent possession in 50 Premier League games but have failed to win 26 of those matches. This includes defeats to Norwich, Newcastle, Fulham and a 2-1 reverse to Burnley two seasons ago. When teams allow Leicester the ball, it can prove problematic for Rodgers and his boys - as shown in the 2-1 defeat at Brighton last weekend where they enjoyed 61 per cent of the ball but created little with it.
Burnley are due a slight change of fortune, too, coming into this one. Performance levels according to the eye and when assessing the numbers do bring forward the argument that Sean Dyche can feel aggrieved at taking just one point from five games. Apart from the defeat at Liverpool, Burnley have posted solid expected goal numbers that have backed up the fine-margin nature of those four fixtures vs Brighton, Leeds, Everton and Arsenal. According to the metrics, Burnley should be sitting with five extra points on the board. They can avoid defeat in this one at 11/8 with Sky Bet.
SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2
Opta stats
- Leicester are unbeaten in their last 10 home league games against Burnley (W6 D4) since a 1-0 loss in the Championship in November 2007.
- Burnley have won just three of their 12 Premier League meetings with Leicester (D3 L6), with all three such victories coming at Turf Moor.
- Leicester have lost six of their last nine Premier League games (W3), more than they had in their previous 24 before this (W13 D6 L5). However, the Foxes have won each of their last six league games against sides starting the day in the relegation zone by an aggregate score of 15-2.
- Burnley have lost their last three away league games, last losing more consecutively on the road in February 2017 (7). Overall, the Clarets have taken just one point from their last 24 available home and away in the Premier League (D1 L7), netting just three goals in that run.
- Burnley have already dropped a league high eight points from winning positions in the Premier League this season. Only the top two sides Chelsea (5) and Liverpool (4) have opened the scoring in more of their games than the Clarets in the division this season (3).
- Burnley have used fewer players than any other side in the Premier League this season (17), with the Clarets also having the division's oldest average starting XI so far this term (29y 135d).