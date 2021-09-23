Jonson Clarke-Harris: Peterborough may appeal ban for historical social media posts

Jonson Clarke-Harris was found to have breached FA Rules over social media posts made between 2012 and 2013; the player was handed a £5,300 fine, banned for four matches; Clarke-Harris is available for selection until a decision is made

Friday 24 September 2021 20:10, UK

PA - Jonson Clarke-Harris
Image: Peterborough want to overturn the ban on Jonson Clarke-Harris for his social media posts

Peterborough have notified the FA they might appeal striker Jonson Clarke-Harris’ four-match ban imposed for historical social media posts.

As well as the suspension, Clarke-Harris was fined £5,300 and ordered to complete a face-to-face education programme.

The 27-year-old was charged by the FA in August over six counts of breaching FA Rule E3.1 and E3.2, in relation to posts made between October 27, 2012 and March 6, 2013.

The comments made reference to sexual orientation.

He will be available for selection until a decision is made on the appeal and is included in Peterborough's team against Coventry in Friday night's Championship match.

Trending

The FA revealed on Thursday Clarke-Harris' comments had been "insulting, abusive, improper and brought the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1".

They added that the comments also constituted "an aggravated breach", which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as they included reference to sexual orientation.

Also See:

Had the appeal not taken place, Clarke-Harris - who scored 31 league goals to propel Peterborough to promotion last season - would have missed matches until October 16 against Coventry, Bournemouth, Bristol City and Middlesbrough.

The striker, who has scored two goals in the Championship so far this campaign, helped Posh to two wins from their opening eight matches of the league season.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q