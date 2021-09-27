David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of fixtures? Find out here...

Huddersfield vs Blackburn, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Huddersfield have just hit the buffers a little bit since their great start to the season, losing three of their last four games. They will want to reverse that trend pretty quickly to keep the positivity levels up.

Speaking of positivity, Blackburn enjoyed a wonderful win on Saturday and are having a really good run at the minute. Ben Brereton Diaz has been a wonderful story this year, and looks a different player this season. I'll back him to fire Rovers to another win.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It has not been the Middlesbrough we were expecting this season at all. The fans are starting to turn on Neil Warnock, and with the squad they have they should be in a better position. They barely troubled a Reading defence on Saturday that had been one of the leakiest in the division.

Sheffield United's ascent up the table continued with a battling late win over Derby on Saturday. It has all turned in favour of Slavisa Jokanovic and his side, and you feel they are only going one way now. Another win for the Blades here.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

QPR vs Birmingham, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

QPR were so good in large parts against West Brom on Friday night, but ultimately performances mean nothing if they are not returning points, and the fact right now is that they have lost three on the spin.

Birmingham are also not in great form themselves right now, despite battling to a goalless draw against Preston on Saturday. They will have a go as they always do, but might just come up short in west London.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Arena

Valerien Ismael was always going to be a tough act to follow at Barnsley, and when you take into account the players that departed the club in the summer, you felt it could be a difficult season for Markus Schopp.

Steve Cooper's reign at Nottingham Forest began with a draw on Saturday, and a victory here could potentially lift them out of the bottom three, which would be a massive boost. I fancy them to claim an important win.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Fulham vs Swansea, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Fulham have just slipped a little in recent games in terms of results, and have at times looked a little less than the sum of their parts. It just proves how tough this league is, considering there was early talk of how they may well have run away with it.

Swansea got back to winning ways on Saturday with a narrow victory over Huddersfield. It will have done Russell Martin the world of good in what is surely a season of consolidation for them, but I think Fulham will have too much at Craven Cottage.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Peterborough vs Bournemouth, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

You worry for Peterborough, just because of the amount of goals they are leaking. 20 in nine games is relegation stuff at any level, and Darren Ferguson has to find a way to tighten them up at the back.

It's not a good time to come up against what is currently the best side in the Championship. Bournemouth are top, still unbeaten, and have the quality to stay there. Three points to the Cherries for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions

All games live on Sky Sports Football Red Button and Sky Sports app (all 7.45pm kick-off)

Cardiff vs West Brom (Tues): 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Hull vs Blackpool (Tues): 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Preston vs Stoke (Tues): 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Derby vs Reading (Wed): 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Luton vs Coventry (Wed): 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Millwall vs Bristol City (Wed): 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)