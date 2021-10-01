Russ Fraser named first managing director of Liverpool Women after 18 month spell at Leicester

Liverpool Women have confirmed the appointment of Russ Fraser as the club's first managing director; Fraser arrives from Leicester, where he spent 18 months; he also previously worked at West Ham, with current Liverpool boss Matt Beard, and Reading Women

Friday 1 October 2021 13:10, UK

New Liverpool Women managing director Russ Fraser (Credit: Liverpool FC)
Image: Russ Fraser has been appointed managing director of Liverpool Women (Credit: Liverpool FC)

Russ Fraser has been appointed as the first managing director of Liverpool Women, and will take up the role from November.

Fraser joins Liverpool following 18 months working at Leicester City Women, where he oversaw the club's promotion to the Women's Super League (WSL) and transition to full-time football.

That spell followed two years at West Ham, where he worked alongside current Liverpool manager Matt Beard and was a part of the side that reached the Women's FA Cup final.

Matt Beard, pictured here with LFC Women executive director Susan Black, has returned to become the team&#39;s manager
Image: Fraser worked with Liverpool boss Matt Beard when the pair were at West Ham

Discussing his appointment, Fraser - who also previously served as general manager at Reading Women, said: "It's a great opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world. I'm really looking forward to getting started and developing the women's team further.

"The restructure the club is going through shows its intent and the direction it wants to go in.

Trending

"I've worked with Matt before at West Ham so hopefully we can continue that great working relationship and take the club forward.

"Without putting too much pressure on, the aim is to get promotion as quickly as possible. We not only want to be playing in the WSL we want to be competitive in it."

Also See:

Fraser's role will see him take responsibility for player recruitment, as well as managing operations for the Liverpool Women first team and academy.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema