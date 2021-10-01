Russ Fraser named first managing director of Liverpool Women after 18 month spell at Leicester

Russ Fraser has been appointed as the first managing director of Liverpool Women, and will take up the role from November.

Fraser joins Liverpool following 18 months working at Leicester City Women, where he oversaw the club's promotion to the Women's Super League (WSL) and transition to full-time football.

That spell followed two years at West Ham, where he worked alongside current Liverpool manager Matt Beard and was a part of the side that reached the Women's FA Cup final.

Image: Fraser worked with Liverpool boss Matt Beard when the pair were at West Ham

Discussing his appointment, Fraser - who also previously served as general manager at Reading Women, said: "It's a great opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world. I'm really looking forward to getting started and developing the women's team further.

"The restructure the club is going through shows its intent and the direction it wants to go in.

"I've worked with Matt before at West Ham so hopefully we can continue that great working relationship and take the club forward.

"Without putting too much pressure on, the aim is to get promotion as quickly as possible. We not only want to be playing in the WSL we want to be competitive in it."

Fraser's role will see him take responsibility for player recruitment, as well as managing operations for the Liverpool Women first team and academy.