Leicester City Women confirm promotion to Women's Super League with win over London City Lionesses

Leicester City Women have secured promotion to the Women's Super League after Sunday's 2-0 victory over London City Lionesses.
Second-half goals from Sam Tierney and Natasha Flint confirmed the Foxes as winners of the FA Women's Championship with two games to spare.
It is the first time that Leicester City Women have been in the top flight.
The three points ensured Leicester will finish the season ahead of second-placed Durham, who now trail the Foxes by seven points.
Leicester have been in imperious form in the latter stages of the season, winning 12 matches in a row in the league. Their last FA Women's Championship defeat came against London City in November.
The Foxes have won 15 of their 18 league matches this season, losing only once.
