Liverpool 2-2 Man City: Pep Guardiola fumes at James Milner's red card escape

Pep Guardiola has insisted James Milner should have been sent off during Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Man City, while Micah Richards has branded the decision of referee Paul Tierney not to dismiss Milner as "ridiculous" and a "shocker".

Milner, who had already been booked despite Tierney adjudging that the stand-in Liverpool right-back had not fouled Phil Foden for a first-half penalty, avoided a second yellow card despite a clear foul on Bernardo Silva midway through the second half.

Minutes later, Milner was heavily involved in Liverpool's second goal before being substituted.

City boss Guardiola remonstrated angrily on the touchline at Tierney's refusal to caution Milner for a second time and told Sky Sports afterwards: "It's a yellow card. It's clear. It's Anfield, it's Old Trafford. In our situation a City player is sent off. It's too much clear. It was a second yellow."

Richards was even more scathing, telling Sky Sports: "The referee has had an absolute shocker. I don't understand how that is allowed to happen. How can he not give that decision? It's absolutely baffling. He was influenced by the crowd. We have to tell the truth. It's a yellow card and it changes the outcome of the game."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Micah Richards was baffled at how James Milner avoided a second yellow card after a clumsy challenge on Bernado Silva in the second half of Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Man City.

During commentary of the game, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville suggested Tierney had momentarily "lost his nerve".

Jamie Carragher, who had called for Milner to be replaced at half-time, acknowledged: "He should have been sent off. You always know that the home team know he should have been sent off as soon as they make the substitution. There is no doubt he was fortunate."

More to follow...

Liverpool go to Watford after the international break for a 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday, October 16, while Man City will pick up again at home to Burnley on the same day at 3pm.