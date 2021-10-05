Robinson was sent monkey emojis on Instagram in reply to a post after scoring twice in West Brom's win at Chelsea; West Midlands Police have now transferred the investigation to their counterparts in London and Derbyshire

Callum Robinson: Metropolitan Police and Derbyshire Police investigating racist abuse sent to West Brom forward

Inquiries into the racist abuse of Callum Robinson are ongoing

The Metropolitan Police and Derbyshire Police are now investigating the online racist abuse sent to West Brom forward Callum Robinson.

On April 3, Robinson was sent monkey emojis on Instagram in reply to a post after scoring twice in West Brom's 5-2 Premier League win at Chelsea.

Robinson screen-grabbed and highlighted the messages in an Instagram story and West Brom reported the abuse to the authorities.

West Midlands Police have now transferred the investigation to their counterparts in London and Derbyshire.

Both forces told Sky Sports News on Tuesday their inquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made at this stage.

In April, Instagram removed one account and a number of offensive comments after Robinson was abused on the platform.

Hate Won't Stop Us

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jenson Button, Gary Lineker, Kelly Cates, Alan Shearer, Gary Neville, Micah Richards, Gabby Logan, Ebony-Rainford-Brent, Jamie Carragher, Jermaine Jenas, Jamie Redknapp and Nasser Hussain among BBC and Sky stars united against online hate

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org