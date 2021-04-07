Callum Robinson: Police investigating after West Brom forward racially abused on Instagram

After scoring twice in Saturday's 5-2 win at Chelsea, a user posted monkey emojis in reply to a post that West Brom forward Callum Robinson made about the game on his profile; Albion say they are "appalled"; West Midlands Police confirm they are investigating

West Brom's Callum Robinson highlighted the racist abuse he had received in an Instagram story

West Midlands Police are investigating after West Brom forward Callum Robinson was racially abused on Instagram.

After scoring twice in Saturday's 5-2 Premier League win at Chelsea, a user posted monkey emojis in reply to a post that Robinson made about the game on his profile.

Robinson screen-grabbed and highlighted the messages in an Instagram story and West Brom reported the abuse to police.

Following the match at Stamford Bridge, Albion said in a statement: "The club is appalled by the messages and will offer Callum the help and support he may require in response to the incident.

"Albion will continue to confront all forms of discrimination and will assist the authorities with their inquiries, seeking the toughest available legal punishment.

"It is deeply disturbing that scoring two goals in a football match can provoke a reaction of this kind. There is No Room For Racism. Anywhere. Challenge it, report it, change it."

3:07 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Brom’s win at Chelsea in the Premier League

On Wednesday, West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating after West Bromwich Albion player Callum Robinson was racially abused online.

"We serve everyone regardless of their race, sexual orientation, disability, faith, age or gender.

"We will never accept or tolerate social media attacks on anyone simply for being who they are.

"Like all hate crimes, we will investigate and pursue the offenders with vigour."

Facebook, which owns Instagram, has removed at least one account after racist abuse was sent to Robinson on the platform.

Facebook has also told Sky Sports News that it has removed a number of offensive comments and is continuing to investigate.

Statement on racist abuse — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 3, 2021

Chelsea also issued a statement following the game, reiterating they would take the "strongest possible action" against anyone found guilty of racist abuse.

"Chelsea FC is disgusted with posts on social media targeting West Bromwich Albion player Callum Robinson," a club statement read.

"Chelsea FC finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour totally unacceptable.

"Racism has no place at this club and where there is sufficient evidence of a Chelsea season ticket holder or member involved in such behaviour, we will take the strongest possible action against them."

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita were racially abused on Instagram following Liverpool's Champions League defeat by Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

Monkey emojis were sent to Alexander-Arnold on a picture he posted on Easter Sunday, with Keita suffering similar abuse in response to a photo published prior to the loss in Madrid.

Facebook has told Sky Sports News it is investigating the issue.

Image: Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita received racist online abuse following Liverpool's defeat by Real Madrid

On Tuesday, Brentford striker Ivan Toney was subjected to similar racist abuse on Instagram, the second time the player has received such comments.

The 25-year-old highlighted a private message sent to him after Brentford's goalless draw with Birmingham.

Facebook confirmed it has removed the account that sent the DM for breaking its rules.

Hate Won't Stop Us

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class, please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org