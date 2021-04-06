Ivan Toney: Brentford striker racially abused on Instagram again

Brentford's Ivan Toney has been racially abused again, having been subjected to online abuse in January; Brentford say: "We are appalled to see yet more spineless, racist abuse directed at Ivan Toney"

Ivan Toney previously told Sky Sports News players are being 'used as puppets' in taking a knee

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has once again been sent racist abuse on Instagram.

The 24-year-old highlighted a private message sent to him after Brentford's goalless draw with Birmingham on Tuesday night.

It included the word 'monkey' and a number of monkey and banana emojis.

With it, Toney said: "Honestly, I'm done."

It is the second time Toney has called out racist abuse he has received on social media.

In January, Facebook deleted the account of an Instagram user who had replied to a post on his page using the N-word.

We are appalled to see yet more spineless, racist abuse directed at Ivan Toney on Instagram this evening



This has to stop. Now



We stand with Ivan, and all those who continue to suffer abuse online pic.twitter.com/lu3I91ZriP — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 6, 2021

A Brentford statement said: "We are appalled to see yet more spineless, racist abuse directed at Ivan Toney on Instagram this evening. This has to stop. Now.

"We stand with Ivan, and all those who continue to suffer abuse online."

Sky Sports News has contacted Facebook, which owns Instagram, for a response.

Toney: Punishments need to be stronger

Image: Toney continues to suffer racist abuse online

In February, Toney told Sky Sports News that players were being "used as puppets" in taking a knee, and Brentford are no longer making the anti-racism gesture before games.

"We have had a long discussion about that; why we are not taking a knee," he said. "Everyone has had their say, and everyone agrees [that] we have been taking the knee for however long now and still nothing has changed.

"We are kind of being used as puppets, in my eyes; take the knee and the people at the top can rest for a while now, which is pretty silly and pretty pointless. Nothing is changing.

"The punishments need to be stronger. You're going to do so much and, in a way, you have to get that helping hand, but it doesn't look like it's coming at the moment. So you have to push for that and hopefully things change."

