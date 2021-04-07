Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita subjected to racist abuse online

Liverpool pair Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita have been subjected to racist abuse on social media platform Instagram.

The abuse sent to Keita was in the form of monkey emojis and posted in response to a picture published prior to Liverpool's Champions League defeat at Real Madrid, while monkey emojis were sent to Alexander-Arnold on a picture he posted on Easter Sunday.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, has told Sky Sports News it is investigating the issue.

On Tuesday, Brentford striker Ivan Toney was subjected to similar racist abuse on Instagram, the second time the player has received such comments.

The 25-year-old highlighted a private message sent to him after Brentford's goalless draw with Birmingham on Tuesday night.

It included the word 'monkey' and a number of monkey and banana emojis.

With it, Toney said: "Honestly, I'm done."

Facebook has told Sky Sports News that it has removed the Instagram account that sent the message to Toney for breaking its rules.

Thierry Henry recently disabled all of his social media accounts in response to abuse he described as "too toxic to ignore" and Gareth Bale has said he would consider joining a similar boycott.

