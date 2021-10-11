Derby County's administrators lodge appeal against 12-point deduction

Derby County's administrators have lodged an appeal against the 12-point deduction imposed by the English Football League (EFL).

The Pride Park-club were dealt the points penalty after entering administration in September amid ongoing financial problems.

Administrators Andrew Hosking, Carl Jackson and Andrew Andronikou, managing directors at business advisory firm Quantuma, were placed in charge after Derby owner Mel Morris revealed the club were losing between £1.3m and £1.5m per month.

Image: Wayne Rooney's Derby side would be mid-table were it not for the points deduction

Derby, who were last in the Premier League in 2008, have previously said their precarious financial position was worsened by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic which resulted in matches being played without fans.

The Rams, managed by former Manchester United and England forward Wayne Rooney, fell to the bottom of the Championship after the deduction was imposed, but have won three and drawn five of their 11 league matches.

As a result, they currently sit on two points - seven points adrift of fourth-bottom Hull who occupy 21st spot in the table.

An EFL statement read: "The Administrators at Derby County have lodged an appeal against the 12-point deduction imposed on the club's 2021/22 season total on 22 September 2021.

"As a consequence, this matter has been referred to an independent Arbitration panel who will consider representations from both parties before making a determination.

"At this current time, the club's points total in the Championship table will remain unchanged."

Derby will look to avoid letting off-field distractions disrupt their preparations for Saturday's trip to Preston, before they welcome Luton on October 19 - live on Sky Sports Football via the Red Button from 7.40pm.