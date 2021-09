Championship on Sky: 13 games announced for November

Sky Sports has announced 13 Championship games to be shown live on Sky Sports Football in November.

There are 11 games already set to be shown live on Sky Sports Football in October, and there are now 13 confirmed to be shown live in November.

One extra EFL game will be confirmed for Saturday November 13 shortly.

Confirmed EFL games on Sky Sports Football

October

Fri 1: Stoke vs West Brom, kick-off 7.45pm

Sat 2: Coventry vs Fulham, kick-off 12.30pm

Sat 9: Forest Green vs Swindon, kick-off 12pm

Fri 15: West Brom vs Birmingham, kick-off 8pm

Sat 16: Fulham vs QPR, kick-off 12.30pm

Sun 17: Swansea vs Cardiff, kick-off 12pm

Tues 19: Stoke vs Bournemouth, kick-off 7.45pm - four other Championship games live across Sky Sports

Wed 20: Swansea vs West Brom, kick-off 7.45pm - six other Championship games live across Sky Sports

Sat 23: Cardiff vs Middlesbrough, kick-off 12.30pm

Fri 29: QPR vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 7.45pm

Sat 30: Fulham vs West Brom, kick-off 12.30pm

November

Tues 2: Luton vs Middlesbrough, kick-off 7.45pm

Tues 2: Birmingham vs Bristol City, kick-off 7.45pm

Weds 3: Blackburn vs Fulham, kick-off 7.45pm

Sat 6: Blackpool vs QPR, kick-off 5.30pm

Fri 19: QPR vs Luton, kick-off 7.45pm

Sat 20: Sheff Utd vs Coventry, kick-off 12.30pm

Sun 21: Derby vs Bournemouth, kick-off 12pm

Tues 23: Coventry vs Birmingham, kick-off 7.45pm

Tues 23: Reading vs Sheff Utd, kick-off 8pm

Weds 24: Bristol City vs Stoke, kick-off 7.45pm

Fri 26: West Brom vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 8pm

Sat 27: Preston vs Fulham, kick-off 12.30pm

Mon 29: Derby vs QPR, kick-off 7.45pm