Sadio Mane: Liverpool winger reaches 100 Premier League goals to join Mohamed Salah in '100 Club'

Sadio Mane entered the elite '100 Club' after reaching a century of Premier League goals with the opener at Watford on Saturday - but how did he score them all?

Mane took just nine minutes to put Liverpool ahead at Vicarage Road and reach his milestone, converting Mo Salah's brilliant outside-of-the-boot pass with a first-time finish.

The 29-year-old had already reached a century of goals in all competitions for Liverpool last month - one week after fellow Reds winger Mohamed Salah had entered the elite Premier League '100 Club'.

Mane becomes the 31st player to reach the landmark since the division was founded in 1992.

The Senegal international opened his account for Southampton in a 1-0 win over Stoke in 2014, shortly after signing from RB Salzburg for £3.6m.

Mane scored 21 league goals in two seasons on the south coast before joining Liverpool in 2016 - and he has now reached double-digit returns in seven successive top-flight seasons.

Image: Sadio Mane scored 21 Premier League goals during two seasons with Southampton - including both of his career hat-tricks in the division to date

His career-high haul of 22 in 2018/19 earned him a share of the Golden Boot with team-mate Salah and Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The following season, Mane also netted 18 league goals to help Jurgen Klopp's side win their first league title in 30 years - but only managed 11 last term as Manchester City reclaimed their crown.

Two thirds of Mane's goals have been converted at Anfield and with his favoured right foot, while the majority have come from inside the opposition box - but he is yet to score a penalty or from a direct free-kick.

The winger has been most prolific against Crystal Palace in the Premier League - extending his career total against them to 13 goals in the 3-0 win at Anfield this season.

You can use the interactive table below to scroll and filter through all of Mane's 100 Premier League goals...