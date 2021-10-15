WSL: Man City vs Chelsea, Arsenal and Man Utd games to be shown exclusively live on Sky Sports this November

Last season's WSL champions Chelsea and runners-up Manchester City will go head to head live on Sky Sports this November, with Man Utd and leaders Arsenal also featuring.

Table-topping Arsenal, who have enjoyed a perfect start to their WSL campaign, kick off November at home to London rivals West Ham on November 7; kick-off at 6.45pm.

The following weekend, there is a double bill of WSL action with last season's runners-up Manchester City hosting champions Chelsea at the Academy Stadium, as they look to kick-start their season following one win from their opening five games to date, on November 14; kick-off at 3pm.

Also on that Super Sunday of live women's football, Manchester United travel to Everton in the lunchtime game; kick-off at 12.30pm.

Manchester City are then back on the box on November 20, when Aston Villa are the next visitors to the Academy Stadium; kick-off at 11.30am.

