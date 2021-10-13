Brendan Rodgers: Leicester boss not interested in any potential Newcastle vacancy

Brendan Rodgers has no interest in talking to Newcastle about the possibility of taking over as manager, Sky Sports News has been told.

Steve Bruce is currently in charge at St James' Park, but he is expected to be relieved of his duties following Newcastle's takeover by a Saudi Arabia-backed consortium.

Former Liverpool and Celtic boss Rodgers, who led Leicester to FA Cup glory last season, had been mentioned in some quarters as a possible target for Newcastle's ownership.

But Rodgers is happy at Leicester and believes there is still much to achieve with the current squad.

After a trophy-laden stint at Celtic, the Northern Irishman took charge of Leicester in February 2019.

In his two full seasons in charge, he has twice led them to fifth-place finishes - and a 1-0 cup final defeat of Chelsea in May.

Newcastle's 14 years under the ownership of Mike Ashley came to an end last week when the takeover of the club by the Saudi-backed group was finalised.

Bruce has led Newcastle to 13th and 12th-place finishes in his two seasons in charge - but they have made a poor start this term and are second from bottom, with just three points from seven games.

Campos on Newcastle's radar

Luis Campos - the man who turned Monaco and Lille into title winners in France - is one of several names under consideration to become Newcastle's new sporting director.

Only two teams other than Paris Saint-Germain have won the French League title in the past nine years - and the common factor between them is the 57-year-old Portuguese.

Newcastle's new owners have riches beyond most other clubs' dreams, but they have made it abundantly clear they want to run their new business in a sustainable way.

That is another reason why Campos fits the bill.

While taking Monaco and Lille to the top in France, Campos also made huge profits on player sales - more than £500m in only four years.