Unique Sports Group: Two of largest independent football agencies to merge

Two of the largest independent football agencies in the world are set to merge.
UK agency Unique Sports Management is joining with Germany's International Sports Management to form Unique Sports Group.
Unique Sports Group now becomes one of the world's top five football agencies with a combined client market value of more than £670m.
The new agency will have more than 300 players on its books including Reece James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Hakan Calhanoglu, Callum Wilson, Ryan Sessegnon, Matthias Ginter and Kevin Volland.
Unique Sports Management was one of the busiest agencies in this summer's transfer window.
Trending
- PL predictions: Liverpool, Chelsea, Man Utd all to slip
- Revealed: Fury's 'stress' - 'He wasn't ready' to fight
- Sterling open to Man City exit
- Stadium, training ground: Newcastle owners plan upgrades
- Merson Says: Toon success not a given - they need 17 players!
- Ole's daunting run: can Man Utd's defence cope?
- Is Werner turning a corner?
- Arsenal's 'Benjamin' White: I don't watch football
- Wilder breaks silence to pay respect to Fury
- Raducanu withdraws from Kremlin Cup
They worked on deals such as Andros Townsend to Everton, Maxwell Cornet to Burnley, Takehiro Tomiyasu to Arsenal, Jannik Vestergaard to Leicester City, Hee Chan Hwang to Wolves, Marc Guehi to Crystal Palace and Hakan Calhanoglu to Inter Milan.
The joint CEOs of the new agency are Will Salthouse and Gordon Stipic-Wipfler.