Unique Sports Group: Two of largest independent football agencies to merge

Two of the largest independent football agencies in the world are set to merge.

UK agency Unique Sports Management is joining with Germany's International Sports Management to form Unique Sports Group.

Unique Sports Group now becomes one of the world's top five football agencies with a combined client market value of more than £670m.

The new agency will have more than 300 players on its books including Reece James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Hakan Calhanoglu, Callum Wilson, Ryan Sessegnon, Matthias Ginter and Kevin Volland.

Unique Sports Management was one of the busiest agencies in this summer's transfer window.

They worked on deals such as Andros Townsend to Everton, Maxwell Cornet to Burnley, Takehiro Tomiyasu to Arsenal, Jannik Vestergaard to Leicester City, Hee Chan Hwang to Wolves, Marc Guehi to Crystal Palace and Hakan Calhanoglu to Inter Milan.

The joint CEOs of the new agency are Will Salthouse and Gordon Stipic-Wipfler.