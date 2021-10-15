Unique Sports Group: Two of largest independent football agencies to merge

Two of largest independent agencies in football are set to merge; UK agency Unique Sports Management joining with Germany's International Sports Management to form Unique Sports Group; Reece James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Callum Wilson among players on books

Friday 15 October 2021 08:52, UK

Chelsea...s Reece James during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates stadium in London, England, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
Image: Chelsea's Reece James will be one of more than 300 players on the books of the new Unique Sports Group

Two of the largest independent football agencies in the world are set to merge.

UK agency Unique Sports Management is joining with Germany's International Sports Management to form Unique Sports Group.

Unique Sports Group now becomes one of the world's top five football agencies with a combined client market value of more than £670m.

The new agency will have more than 300 players on its books including Reece James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Hakan Calhanoglu, Callum Wilson, Ryan Sessegnon, Matthias Ginter and Kevin Volland.

Unique Sports Management was one of the busiest agencies in this summer's transfer window.

Trending

They worked on deals such as Andros Townsend to Everton, Maxwell Cornet to Burnley, Takehiro Tomiyasu to Arsenal, Jannik Vestergaard to Leicester City, Hee Chan Hwang to Wolves, Marc Guehi to Crystal Palace and Hakan Calhanoglu to Inter Milan.

Also See:

The joint CEOs of the new agency are Will Salthouse and Gordon Stipic-Wipfler.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema