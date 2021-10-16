Shrewsbury ejected two supporters during their match at home to MK Dons while Crawley have said racist language was heard in the home end at the Broadfield Stadium during their loss against Sutton United

Shrewsbury Town and Crawley Town denounce alleged racist abuse during games with MK Dons and Sutton United

Shrewsbury and Crawley have condemned alleged racist abuse during their respective League One and Two matches on Saturday.

League One club Shrewsbury confirmed two supporters were ejected from the Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium for "alleged racist gestures" made during their 1-0 win over MK Dons.

The Shropshire side confirmed the club and police are investigating the incidents and say any fan found guilty of discrimination in their stadium will be banned for life from their matches.

A statement from Salop read: "Shrewsbury Town Football Club is bitterly disappointed and deeply appalled to report two individuals were ejected from Montgomery Waters Meadow due to alleged racist gestures during our Sky Bet League One fixture with MK Dons this afternoon.

"Shrewsbury Town and West Mercia Police will now conduct full and detailed investigations. Should these allegations prove true, any individual guilty of these disgusting offences will receive a lifetime ban from all Shrewsbury Town fixtures.

"The club will work closely with West Mercia Police and will support any action suggested.

"Our football club has and always will have a zero-tolerance to any form of racism and discrimination. These behaviours aren't welcome in our club or in any place in society."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Premier League have released a video to reinforce the message that there is no place for racist abuse and that fans can play a key role in the fight against discrimination.

Crawley said a racist slur was heard among home supporters during their 1-0 defeat to Sutton United at the Broadfield Stadium, and have urged anyone with any further information about the incident to report it to the club and police.

The League Two side released a statement after the game which read: "The club are aware of an incident regarding alleged racial abuse during the first half of this afternoon's match against Sutton United. The alleged abuse was heard from the home terrace.

"Crawley Town Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour totally unacceptable.

"The club, alongside Sussex Police, is working to identify the potential person/persons involved and is prepared to take the strongest possible action against them.

"Any supporter who was present in that area of the ground and has information that can assist the club's investigation should contact the club via the following email address, feedback@crawleytownfc.com or by contacting Sussex Police.

"The club will be making no further comment at this stage."

An 84th-minute goal from Isaac Olaofe earned Sutton the victory over Crawley on Saturday while Shaun Whalley's strike in the second half earned Steve Cotterill's Shrewsbury their win against MK Dons, ending a three-game losing streak.

