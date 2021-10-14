Anthony Elanga: UEFA investigating Man Utd forward's claim he was racially abused while playing for Sweden U21s in Italy

UEFA has launched an investigation after Man Utd's Anthony Elanga was subjected to alleged racist abuse by an opponent while playing for Sweden U21s on Tuesday.

Elanga was part of the Sweden side that drew 1-1 with Italy in a European U21 Championship Qualifier.

A statement on the Swedish FA's official website said: "In connection with the U21 national team's European Championship Qualifier against Italy in Monza on Tuesday, Anthony Elanga has stated after the match that he has been subjected to a racist comment from an opponent in the Italian U21 national team."

Sweden U21s boss Claes Eriksson said: "We have told our version of what happened and have submitted an oral report to both the referees and the match delegates.

"We are now waiting for feedback through the match report and the referee report. Once they have arrived, we decide how to proceed. Safety manager Martin Fredman is also informed of what has happened.

"No one should have to be exposed to racism, it is completely unacceptable. We all stand behind and support Anthony in this."

European football's governing body UEFA announced on Thursday that it had launched a probe into the incident, while the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has dismissed the claim.

Image: Anthony Elanga has made three first-team appearances for Manchester United

A statement read: "The FIGC denies in the most absolute way that a footballer of the Under-21 national team, during the Italy-Sweden match played in Monza, expressed racist slurs against an opponent, an incident which, as far as we know, was not noticed by the match officials or the UEFA delegate.

"We hope the governing bodies will promptly clarify the case. From television images broadcast yesterday and still available, after the equaliser, in the 92nd minute, two Swedish players celebrate the goal for a long time and are called by Italian footballers to resume the game quickly.

"We reiterate that no racist offence occurred before, at that time or subsequently, and the FIGC will protect its image and that of its players.

"At the same time, the FIGC reaffirms the constant commitment made by all Italian football, and in particular by the national teams, through numerous initiatives, to combat racism and once again condemns any discriminatory insult or episode of violence."

Elanga, 19, has made three senior appearances for United, with the second of those seeing him score in a 2-1 win against Wolves on the final day of last season.

Sky Sports News has contacted Manchester United for comment.