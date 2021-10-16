Match commander Jamie Collins: "GMP officers will take positive action against those using homophobic or racist language"; as well as two separate incidents of homophobic comments, a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of police assault and breaching the peace

Man City vs Burnley: Two boys arrested over homophobic slurs at Etihad Stadium

Two boys have been arrested by police on suspicion of making homophobic comments at Manchester City's Premier League game with Burnley.

Greater Manchester Police have also arrested a third man in his 20s on suspicion of breaching the peace and assaulting police on duty.

The trio will remain in custody for questioning on Saturday night following the three separate incidents at the Etihad Stadium.

The Greater Manchester force have said the "strongest action" will be taken towards those who behave in a discriminatory and abusive manner at games.

The match commander for the event, Chief Inspector Jamie Collins, said: "The majority of fans attending this afternoons match behaved in an exemplary manner and we thank those people.

"We work closely with Manchester City Football Club to promote good behaviour at matches and to identify anyone who commits a criminal offence.

"I want to send a clear message to anyone attending football matches intent on engaging in abusive and threatening behaviour that it will not be tolerated.

"GMP officers will take positive action against those using homophobic or racist language and that is what my officers have done at today's fixture.

"As well as being arrested, we will work with our football partners to ensure the strongest action is taken including banning those fans from attending future football matches.

"Our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of the fans, staff and players and we want fans to be able to enjoy matches without the experience being ruined by a small number of people."

Pep Guardiola's team won 2-0 as Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne's goals saw off Sean Dyche's side who remain in the Premier League relegation zone.