Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic and Bournemouth's Scott Parker win Sky Bet Championship October awards

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has been named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for October.

With four goals in August, six in September, eight in October, a hat-trick against West Brom, a brace against QPR and Nottingham Forest, Mitrovic is simply bullying Championship defenders into submission with his power in the air and strength on the ground.

Mitrovic said: "I have a lot of quality around me in this team, a lot of creative players who make a lot of chances for me, so I have to thank them for helping me to score as many goals as I did in October.

"Thank you also to the manager for his trust in me, and the fans for their support. It is a nice award to win, but the most pleasing thing was that we also won lots of games."

Sky Sports' EFL pundit Don Goodman said: "Can he be stopped? If he can, we're yet to see it happen.

"Mitrovic added eight goals to his already impressive tally in October and the Fulham front man is showing few signs of slowing down.

"With the Championship goal-scoring record firmly in his sights, don't be surprised if he claims another player of the month award or two before the season is out."

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker has been named the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for October.

Parker led his team to a perfect 15 points from five games, with 10 goals scored and four clean sheets as they dominated the Championship. Even the one goal they conceded led to a confidence-building comeback win over Sheffield United.

Parker said: "I have to give full credit for this award to my staff and players for their efforts throughout October and the season as a whole.

"To secure a 100%-win record in a month and concede just one goal in the Championship is a fantastic achievement and it is testament to the hard work and mentality of everyone at the club.

"We're also extremely grateful for the backing we've been given from our supporters, who have followed us in great numbers home and away this season."

Sky Sports' EFL pundit Don Goodman said: "Scott Parker claims this honour for the second month running and October's winner really couldn't have been anyone else.

"Bournemouth were almost picture perfect over the course of the month, conceding just one goal in a five-game run that bagged the Cherries 15 crucial points as they strive for promotion back to the top-flight."

Sky Bet League One

Player: Michael Smith, Rotherham

Rotherham United striker Michael Smith has been named the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month for October.

Enjoying one of his most prolific seasons, Smith scored five goals and assisted two others in five games, using his physicality in the box to hold off defenders. His cheeky backheeled goal against Sunderland underlined his current confidence.

Rotherham manager Paul Warne said: "It's great for Smudge. He's scored a lot of goals, but as always, his overall play has been fundamental to our success.

"It is a weird one because I don't think any particular player should get a personal accolade as it is a team effort, and this really is as much of an award for the group as much as it is for Smudge.

"I think he is one of a lot of our players who are in really good form at the moment and long may that continue.

"Smudge does loads of work to keep himself fit and a lot of extra behind-the-scenes that people don't see. He is more than deserving of Player of the Month, and I think him scoring as many goals as he has, it has possibly pushed him over the edge for this award.

"In my opinion, he hasn't played any better in this month than he has in the others that he has since he signed for us, but it is nice to see his efforts recognised externally."

Smith said: "I'm obviously delighted to get the award but I think it isn't just recognising my efforts, but also the team's in what has been a great run for us.

Sky Sports' EFL pundit Don Goodman said: "Rotherham are on a fine run towards the top of Sky Bet League One and much of their recent form has been influenced by the performances of their striker.

"The physical Michael Smith is having the season of his life and October was him at his prolific best, firing in five goals in as many games for the Millers."

Manager: Ryan Lowe, Plymouth

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe has been named the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month for October.

Lowe has underlined to his players the importance of turning Devon into a fortress this season. A perfect three wins from three at Home Park were part of a 14-point haul from six unbeaten matches which took Argyle to the summit of League One.

Lowe said: I'm delighted to win the award, but it is not just recognition for me - it also reflects the work done by my back-room staff, players, our fans, and everyone involved at the club throughout the season so far.

"Of course, I am always proud to pick up any honour, but there is a lot of the season still left to play and we will keep working hard and have our feet firmly on the ground."

Sky Sports' EFL pundit Don Goodman said: "Ryan Lowe had a clear vision for Plymouth Argyle and, with increasing pace, his long-term plan is really starting to come to fruition at Home Park.

"The Pilgrims' rise has been remarkable and with monthly tallies of 14 points under their belt, the Plymouth fanbase can be excused for their whispers of Championship promotion."

Sky Bet League Two

Player: Dom Telford, Newport

Newport County striker Dom Telford has been named the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month for October.

It was a month of transition for Newport in the dugout, but one to die for on the pitch for Telford. He contributed an assist and eight goals, including a clever shot on the swivel and a brilliant solo run against Carlisle, as well as a hat-trick against Stevenage.

Newport County manager James Rowberry said: "I can't take any credit for [the form], that's down to Wayne [Hatswell, assistant manager and caretaker after Michael Flynn's departure] and the guys that were here before me. He's scored a few since I came in against Bristol Rovers and Stevenage.

"First and foremost he's a great, great lad. He's 24, he comes in every day with a smile on his face - I see him and he makes me smile and makes me laugh! He's a great lad and the lads love him.

"He works every day, always wants to get better, he's always asking questions, asking me questions. He's engaged and he deserves. I know Dom will continue and that journey and continue wanting to get better and better."

Sky Sports' EFL pundit Don Goodman said: "Telford just couldn't stop scoring in October, putting together a superb run of eight goals in six games, including an irresistible hat-trick at home to Stevenage.

"The strikes contributed to an unbeaten month for Newport, which may prove vital when we look back at the season in May."

Manager: Darrell Clarke, Port Vale

Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke has been named the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month for October.

It was a stellar month for his swashbuckling side, who scored at least three goals in five of their six games. That made 17 in total to add to their 13 October points. Clarke's tactic of trying to out-score the opposition appears to be working.

Clarke said: "I'm really pleased to win the award for a second consecutive month, once again it's all down to a great collective effort from everyone involved in the club, from my players and backroom staff, to the owners and supporters."

Sky Sports' EFL pundit Don Goodman said: "Free-scoring Port Vale are on quite the run at the moment, with Darrell Clarke more than deserved of back-to-back manager of the month wins.

"Vale games are rarely dull due to Clarke's attacking philosophy and although it carries obvious risks, it's paying dividends at the moment with 13 points accumulated in October."