Women's Euro 2022 draw: All the details ahead of Thursday's draw as England and Northern Ireland learn fate

England and Northern Ireland will discover their fate in Thursday's draw for Women's Euro 2022, hosted in England.
England, who are yet to win a Euros or World Cup in their history, are the fifth-highest ranked side going into the 16-team tournament, while Kenny Shiels' Northern Ireland are making their debut.
We know where England will play, but who could they face in the summer?
When is the draw?
The draw for Euro 2022 will take place in Manchester on Thursday October 28; the ceremony begins at 5pm UK time, with the draw expected from 5.20pm.
How can I follow the draw?
You can follow the draw on Sky Sports News from 5pm on Thursday.
How does the draw work?
The 16 teams in Euro 22 will be split into four groups of four, with the top two from each group advancing into the quarter-finals. No best third-place finishers and complicated permutations here...
England are in Pot 1 and will go into spot A1, as hosts, alongside Germany, France and current champions Netherlands.
Northern Ireland will be in Pot 4 with Finland, Russia and Iceland, and cannot face any of these three sides; Pot 2 has Sweden, Spain, Norway and Italy; Pot 3 has Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland and Austria.
England could play any side from Pot 2, 3 or 4.
- Pot 1: England (A1 confirmed) Netherlands (holders), Germany, France
- Pot 2: Sweden, Spain, Norway, Italy
- Pot 3: Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria
- Pot 4: Iceland, Russia, Finland, Northern Ireland
Where will England play?
Because England have already been drawn in Group A as hosts, we know their venues:
- England vs A2, Old Trafford, July 6
- England vs A3, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium, July 11
- England vs A4, St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, July 15
What have England's previous Euros results been?
- 2017: lost 3-0 in semi-finals to winners and hosts Netherlands
- 2013: finished bottom of group with one point from three games
- 2009: lost 6-2 to Germany in final
- 2005: hosts, finished bottom of group with three points from three games
- 2001: finished bottom of group with one point from three games
Where will the games be hosted?
- Old Trafford, Manchester (Opener only)
- Wembley Stadium, London (Final only)
- Stadium MK, Milton Keynes
- Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford
- Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester
- St Mary's, Southampton
- Brighton and Hove Community Stadium, Brighton
- New York Stadium, Rotherham
- Bramall Lane, Sheffield
- Leigh Sports Village, Leigh
What are the dates?
- July 6-18 - Group stage
- July 20-23 - Quarter-finals
- July 26-27 - Semi-finals
- July 31 - Final
How to get tickets
UEFA's ticket ballot will open after the draw ends and will run until November 16