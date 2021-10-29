Blackpool and Preston fined for failing to control players following a player brawl in last weekend's derby

Blackpool defender Callum Connolly's wild tackle on Preston's Sean Maguire led to a mass brawl between the players in last weekend's match; both sides have been fined for failing to control their players; Blackpool won the match 2-0

Friday 29 October 2021 19:32, UK

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Preston North End&#39;s Scott Sinclair battles with Blackpool&#39;s Ryan Wintle during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackpool and Preston North End at Bloomfield Road on October 23, 2021 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by Dave Howarth - CameraSport via Getty Images)
Image: Preston North End's Scott Sinclair battles with Blackpool's Ryan Wintle during last weekend's match

Blackpool and Preston have been fined £5,000 apiece for failing to control their players in the closing stages of their derby clash last weekend.

The fine relates to a stoppage-time melee that followed a challenge on Sean Maguire by Blackpool defender Callum Connolly.

Four players were booked for their role in the incident, with Preston's Alan Browne sent off having seen yellow for a second time in the match.

An FA statement read: "Blackpool FC and Preston North End FC have each been fined £5,000 after admitting a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following their EFL Championship game on Saturday 23 October 2021.

"Both clubs admitted that they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 95th minute of the fixture and accepted the standard penalty."

