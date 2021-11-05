RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund: Watch our free enhanced Bundesliga app stream

RB Leipzig entertain Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday - and anybody can watch the game with our free enhanced live stream.
Eighth-placed Leipzig take on Dortmund, who are second in the Bundesliga and regular coverage of the game will be live on Sky Sports Mix from 5.20pm, with the match getting under way at 5.30pm.
However, if you want to watch the clash via our new special enhanced live stream, then tap on the video at the top of this page.
Live Bundesliga
This enhanced stream means viewers can now see stats and data throughout the contest and what is more, it is free. You do not need to be a Sky subscriber to take advantage of this new feature.
