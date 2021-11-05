Derby takeover: Former Rangers shareholders Sandy and James Easdale in talks to buy club

Former Rangers shareholders Sandy and James Easdale are heading a consortium to buy Derby County, Sky Sports News has learned.
The brothers are in advanced talks with Derby's administrators to buy the Championship club on behalf of a Malaysian consortium.
Sandy and James are both former Rangers shareholders and directors.
- Derby takeover: US businessman keen on buying club
- Prutton's Championship predictions
- Championship table
The PR company representing the Easdale brothers told SSN: "I can confirm my clients have been in contact with the Derby County administrators regarding the purchase of the club.
"No further details can be shared at this moment but we will update on any developments shortly."
Trending
- Verstappen confirms favourite status, Hamilton third
- Canelo issues menacing warning at weigh-in
- Pep: Man Utd good against us - but we are always ahead in PL
- PL predictions: Man City to breeze past Man Utd
- Solskjaer on beating Guardiola and fighting back
- Conte: Big challenge ahead; Kane: We'll put bodies on line for him
- Tuchel: Hudson-Odoi's England snub helps Chelsea
- Firmino out with serious hamstring injury
- Bruno: Defending key to derby success
- How good is Xavi the coach?
Derby's administrators Quantuma have so far not commented.
The Championship club entered administration in September and were handed a 12-point deduction by the English Football League (EFL).
Quantuma has already confirmed several interested parties had submitted 'serious' bids for the club, while it has also appealed against the points deduction.
In October US businessman Chris Kirchner announced his intention to buy Derby.
In a letter to the club's supporters, Kirchner said: "We don't know each other yet, but we have two things in common: our love for the game of football and our desire to rebuild Derby County back into the proud club everyone deserves.
"As an entrepreneur I am committed to building companies and I want to apply that experience towards rebuilding this proud and storied club.
"This challenge is one I don't take lightly but is something I am looking forward to - and I know we can prove successful at - if we work together."
Quantuma announced earlier in October that it had not been approached by former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley following reports that he was keen on purchasing the club.
Derby's fall into administration came amid ex-owner Mel Morris blaming the coronavirus pandemic for exacerbating the club's financial problems.
Following their points deduction, Wayne Rooney's Derby side remain bottom of the Championship with five points with two defeats and four draws in their last six games.