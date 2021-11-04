David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Barnsley vs Hull, Saturday 3pm

Barnsley looked a totally different side in midweek. It was a tremendous result against Derby and to come from behind showed there is still a bit of spark and a bit of life there.

It has been pretty torrid for Hull. Grant McCann is in a really tough place, and it goes to show how tough the level is in the Championship that they have struggled so much either side of cruising in League One. This has home win written all over it.

Prutton predicts: 2-0

Birmingham vs Reading, Saturday 3pm

Birmingham are flying. Three wins on the bounce, the confidence looks well and truly back under Lee Bowyer and I expect them to keep climbing the table.

Injuries and off-field issues seem to be taking their toll at Reading. It has been a poor run, and all evidence suggests this should be another Blues win.

Prutton predicts: 2-0

Blackburn vs Sheffield United, Saturday 3pm

You come across a team in great form, concede a couple of goals and then hamstring yourself by going down to 10 men early on. It was a battering for Blackburn against Fulham, you can't dress it up any other way.

Sheffield United have been a mixed bag. They were close to grinding out a win at Nottingham Forest but couldn't quite get it over the line. Blackburn will need to shut up shop to avoid a repeat of midweek, so I'll go for a low-scoring draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1

Coventry vs Bristol City, Saturday 3pm

Coventry's impressive run at home was ended by Swansea in midweek, but they are still in fantastic shape this season. They will want to make sure they get their momentum back as quickly as possible.

Bristol City had been good on the road, but that hit the buffers at Birmingham just as they had got their home form back on track. Coventry to bounce back here I reckon.

Prutton predicts: 2-1

Nottingham Forest vs Preston, Saturday 3pm

Nottingham Forest are without a win in three now, but they've picked up a couple of good points in the last week with late goals to earn a draw.

Preston were brilliant at Bournemouth in midweek. Not too many saw that win coming - especially not me! They will be full of confidence, and a draw at the City Ground should never be sniffed at.

Prutton predicts: 2-2

Blackpool vs QPR, Saturday 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Blackpool hit the buffers against Stoke. It shows how quickly your momentum can be halted in this league at a time when a team looks unstoppable.

QPR got back to winning ways in midweek at Cardiff after a bit of a wobble. A clean sheet will have helped the confidence too. I think this will be a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick off)

Bournemouth vs Swansea: 2-1

Cardiff vs Huddersfield: 0-1

Luton vs Stoke: 2-1

Millwall vs Derby: 1-0

Peterborough vs Fulham: 0-2

West Brom vs Middlesbrough: 2-2