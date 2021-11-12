League Two Team of the Season so far: Nicky Cadden, Mickey Demetriou feature in best XI

League leaders Forest Green are the dominant side in WhoScored.com's League Two team of the season so far. Nine of the 11 players in the XI ply their trade for League Two's top seven teams as WhoScored.com run through their best rated side of the campaign so far.

Goalkeeper: Jojo Wollacott (Swindon) - 7.09 rating

Only a handful of teams have conceded fewer goals than Swindon (15) in League Two this season with Jojo Wollacott key. The 25-year-old ranks sixth for saves per 90 (3.1) in England's fourth tier this term, while a save success rate of 74.1 per cent is the third best in the division. That has helped the shotstopper to a WhoScored.com rating of 7.09.

Right-back: Tom James (Leyton Orient) - 7.26 rating

The first of two Leyton Orient players in this XI, Tom James has been hugely influential down the right flanks for the O's, scoring three and providing a further three assists. A return of 37 tackles and interceptions combined is a solid return, aiding James in returning a WhoScored.com rating of 7.26.

Centre-back: Jon Guthrie (Northampton) - 7.52 rating

The third best rated player in League Two this season, Jon Guthrie features in defence having impressed for a Northampton side that has conceded just 11 goals this term; only Tranmere (10) have shipped fewer. Guthrie ranks third for aerial duels won (94) of all centre-backs to feature, with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.52.

Centre-back: Mickey Demetriou (Newport) - 7.46 rating

Joining Guthrie at the heart of the defence in this XI is Newport's Mickey Demetriou. His tally of 68 clearances is the eighth best in League Two, while 54.5 passes per game ranks among the top 10 players in the division as Demetriou partners Guthrie with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.46.

Left-back: Robert Milsom (Sutton United) - 7.20 rating

Sutton United are enjoying a wonderful debut season in the EFL and Robert Milsom is one who has adjusted to the rigours of League Two football with ease. The experienced left-back has registered four assists for Sutton in 2021/22 - the seventh best return in the division - and 24 key passes - the 15th highest in League Two - to feature with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.20.

Right midfield: Kane Wilson (Forest Green) - 7.37 rating

It's no surprise to see that league leaders Forest Green are the dominant side in the team of the season so far, with Kane Wilson the first of three Green Army representatives. Wilson has had a direct hand in six of their 27 goals this season, netting twice, while his haul of 38 successful dribbles is at least 11 more than any other player in League Two. This has aided the Forest Green star in earning a WhoScored.com rating of 7.37.

Central midfield: Tom Conlon (Port Vale) - 7.28 rating

Tom Conlon has put in a series of solid showings for Port Vale over the course of the season, landing a WhoScored.com rating of 7.28 in the process. Like leaders Forest Green, the Valiants have also netted 27 times this season, with Conlon having a direct hand in seven of those goals, providing four assists. The set-piece specialist is the only player to have scored multiple direct free-kicks (2) in League Two this season to help boost his rating.

Central midfield: Ebou Adams (Forest Green) - 7.27 rating

A ball-winning machine for first-placed Forest Green, Ebou Adams' return of 30 tackles ranks 17th in League Two this season. Opponents will look to stifle his influence by any means necessary - only Cameron Norman (38) has been fouled more times than Adams (37) this season. His good form has contributed to his inclusion with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.27.

Left midfield: Nicky Cadden (Forest Green) - 7.32 rating

Rounding off the Forest Green contingent, Nicky Cadden has been a force to be reckoned with down the left flank this term. Cadden has made more accurate crosses (40) than any other player in League Two this season, and ranks fifth for key passes (32). Five goals is the 15th best return in the division with the Scot completing the midfield with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.32.

Striker: Luke Armstrong (Harrogate) - 7.76 rating

Only Matt Jay (9) has scored more goals than Luke Armstrong (8) in League Two this season with the 25-year-old Harrogate's sole inclusion with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.76. Armstrong has won more man of the match awards (6) than any other player in the division so far in 2021/22 and ranks second for aerial duels won (169).

Striker: Harry Smith (Leyton Orient) - 7.79 rating

Rounding off the League Two team of the season so far is the best rated player in the division. Leyton Orient's Harry Smith has earned a WhoScored.com rating of 7.79 this season having scored seven and provided one assist for the O's. Smith has won more aerial duels (180) and has had the third most shots (39) in League Two.