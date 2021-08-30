Subscribe to the Sky Sports EFL Podcast

Listen to the latest episode and subscribe to the all new Sky Sports EFL Podcast from Sky Sports Football.
Listen and subscribe on:
Trending
- Ronaldo completes Man Utd medical
- Subscribe to the Essential Football Podcast
- Transfer Deadline Day: What every PL club needs
- Maitland-Niles: I want to go where I'm wanted and will play
- Real consider raising Mbappe bid to £171m
- Man Utd's midfield balance still needs fixing
- F1 to address rules after 'race' with no racing
- Ref Watch: Liverpool pen and James red correct decision
- Is Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury next?
- James could leave Man Utd on loan, Amad to stay
Latest episode:
Jonathan Oakes is joined by pundits Andy Hinchcliffe and Don Goodman to dissect all the latest from the Championship, League One and League Two.
The panel run the rule over Fulham and West Brom and whether they are a shoo-in for automatic promotion, Huddersfield's good form, Reading's struggles and an important point for Nottingham Forest and Chris Hughton.
Attention then turns to League One and Sunderland's flying start, the latest at Wigan, Oxford, Morecambe and Shrewsbury, and then it's League Two with particular focus on Harrogate, Hartlepool and Sutton United.
We also hear from Stoke midfielder Sam Clucas as he answers our quickfire questions in Ten To Tackle.
Championship: From the start
Stoke's Sam Clucas takes Ten To Tackle: 36m10s
League One: 44m36s
League Two: 58m05s
And don't forget to subscribe to the Transfer Talk podcast, the Gary Neville podcast, the Sunday Supplement and the Scottish Football Podcast