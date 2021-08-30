Subscribe to the Sky Sports EFL Podcast

Monday 30 August 2021 15:36, UK

Latest episode:

Jonathan Oakes is joined by pundits Andy Hinchcliffe and Don Goodman to dissect all the latest from the Championship, League One and League Two.

The panel run the rule over Fulham and West Brom and whether they are a shoo-in for automatic promotion, Huddersfield's good form, Reading's struggles and an important point for Nottingham Forest and Chris Hughton.

Attention then turns to League One and Sunderland's flying start, the latest at Wigan, Oxford, Morecambe and Shrewsbury, and then it's League Two with particular focus on Harrogate, Hartlepool and Sutton United.

We also hear from Stoke midfielder Sam Clucas as he answers our quickfire questions in Ten To Tackle.

Championship: From the start

Stoke's Sam Clucas takes Ten To Tackle: 36m10s

League One: 44m36s

League Two: 58m05s

