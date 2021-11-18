Brendan Rodgers: Leicester manager distances himself from 'disrespectful' Man Utd speculation

Brendan Rodgers has distanced himself from speculation linking him with the Manchester United job and branded the rumours as "disrespectful" to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Leicester manager has been linked with the Old Trafford post, with United boss Solskjaer under intense scrutiny in recent weeks following comprehensive defeats by rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

However, Rodgers says there is no truth to suggestions he would be prepared to swap Leicester for United and says his only focus is on preparing Leicester for their next game - at home to Chelsea on Saturday.

Image: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's position as Manchester United manager has come under renewed scrutiny in recent weeks

Addressing the speculation, Rodgers said: "There's two things. Firstly, it's really disrespectful for you to ask the question when you have a manager [Ole Gunnar Solskjaer] in place, a good manager and a good man, who is working for the club.

"Secondly, I can't really comment on it because it is something that is not real. I am here as the Leicester City manager, I'm proud to be here, privileged to be here and fully committed to the players, the club, the ownership.

"That's about it really. All the other noise around that is something that we can't control. I've focused, like I have done in my career, so the only club I'm thinking about is Chelsea and getting ready for that."

Rodgers appeared less concerned about the impact speculation has had on him than what rumours could do to both the Leicester fans and his players, who are potentially more vulnerable to being unsettled by outside noise.

Leicester currently sit in 12th in the table having accrued 15 points from their 11 Premier League games to date, most recently a 1-1 draw at Leeds before the international break.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 1-1 draw between Leeds and Leicester in the Premier League, before the international break

They welcome leaders Chelsea to the King Power, who have a three-point cushion at the summit despite being held to a 1-1 draw of their own against Burnley on November 6.

"It's obviously frustrating I would say for supporters and also my players, if anyone is to read anything that maybe has been out there, then, of course, that can destabilise," Rodgers added.

"It's something that, certainly from a personal perspective, is in the modern game, and even much more so now - lots of speculation, lots of gossip.

"It is all part of the game but it is something that I have got no focus on whatsoever."