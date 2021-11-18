Premier League announces fresh funding for clubs in League One, League Two and National League

The Premier League has announced it will provide additional funding for sides in League One, League Two and the 66 clubs in the three National League divisions.

A further £20m will be allocated to sides in the third and fourth tiers, while £5m will go to National League, National League North and National League South members.

The fund, which will help with the continued recovery from the Covid pandemic, also follows the Premier League's provision of Covid-relief packages for EFL and non-league clubs.

It will provide specific assistance for clubs that suffered significant loss of revenue while football was played without fans.

The new funding is part of the additional £100m of investment the Premier League has committed to over the next four years.

The #PL has today announced additional funding for clubs in @EFL League One and Two, as well as the 66 clubs in the three National League divisions, to help with their continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic



More: https://t.co/Cg7hCx3CWP pic.twitter.com/KfCWDvHIQ1 — Premier League (@premierleague) November 18, 2021

The Premier League say the money will cover five key areas: support for the National League system; developing the women's and girls' game; enhancing community football facilities; supporting EFL clubs; and projects that help the wider game.

It comes after England's top-flight league made commitments to the Government, following the three-year renewal of their UK live and non-live broadcast deal with Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime and BBC Sport.

Further announcements on financial support for other parts of the men's and women's pyramid will be made over the course of the season.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: "We are delighted to be able to provide additional support to EFL and National League clubs at a time when the whole of football is looking to return to normality.

"This builds on our long-standing support for football at all levels and is part of additional funding we will provide to the wider pyramid and communities following the Government's approval to renew our UK broadcast arrangements.

"We look forward to working with our football partners to provide more important financial assistance in areas where it is truly needed, which will continue to make a difference to those clubs impacted significantly by Covid-19."

Image: Premier League chief executive Richard Masters says funding will be targeted to the areas most in need

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston added: "We took action earlier this year to secure the financial position of the Premier League by freezing the broadcasting rights to help weather the storm caused by the pandemic.

"It's great to see the Premier League delivering on its £100m commitment to support the wider football family with an initial £25m down payment for this season for clubs in League One and Two and the National League."