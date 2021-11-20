Mason Greenwood: Manchester United forward tests positive for coronavirus

Mason Greenwood has been ruled out of Manchester United's clash at Watford on Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed the 20-year-old's positive test after leaving the England forward out of his squad at Vicarage Road.

"Mason has got COVID unfortunately," Solskjaer said. "He's tested positive, so we'll wait for him to get back."

Image: Greenwood could also miss trips to Villarreal and Chelsea

Greenwood appears likely to also miss United's Champions League trip to Villarreal on Tuesday and next Sunday's visit to Premier League leaders Chelsea, which is live on Sky Sports.

In Greenwood's absence, fellow England forwards Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were named in Solskjaer's starting XI.

Greenwood enjoyed a strong start to the 2021-22 season, scoring in each of United's first three Premier League games, but has found the net just once in seven appearances since then.