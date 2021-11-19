Kevin De Bruyne: Pep Guardiola says Man City midfielder has tested positive for Covid-19

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating.

De Bruyne, who will miss City's trip to Everton on Sunday, returned a positive test during the international break after playing in both of Belgium's World Cup qualifiers against Estonia and Wales.

Guardiola said: "Unfortunately, Kevin got a positive test for Covid in Belgium.

"He will be isolated for 10 days."

As well as the match against Everton, De Bruyne will be out as City host Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Guardiola said he was told two days ago about the positive test, so there is a chance the 30-year-old can return for the Premier League match against West Ham on November 28.

But Guardiola said: "Forget about fitness, forget about momentum. Now he is positive and now he has to recover well. The human being is more important than anything else.

"When one person is positive, we have to be careful because still people are dying during the pandemic. He was vaccinated so now he is more protected and hopefully the symptoms will be minor.

Image: Pep Guardiola will be without De Bruyne for at least the next two matches

"When he comes back and is negative, we will start again. He will come back as soon as possible.

"But there is no concern about the rhythm or what we are going to miss. The person is more important.

"We have to help him and hopefully it goes well."

Fellow midfielder Jack Grealish could also miss the game at Goodison Park with the knock that forced him to pull out of the England squad for Monday's World Cup qualifier in San Marino.

Phil Foden also picked up an injury but has a better chance of featuring at the weekend.

Guardiola said: "Jack is getting better.

"Phil Foden came back with a problem in his leg.

"Jack I don't think [will be available], Phil maybe."