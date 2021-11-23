FIFA Fair Play Award: Denmark, Scott Brown and Claudio Ranieri nominated

The life-saving intervention of Denmark's players and medical staff after Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 has been nominated for FIFA's Fair Play Award.

Eriksen's team-mates formed a shield around the midfielder after he collapsed while playing for Denmark against Finland on June 12 in their tournament opener in Copenhagen.

Medics then performed CPR on the 29-year-old as the players and supporters were left in a state of shock and distress.

Image: Denmark rallied after Eriksen's collapse and reached the semi-final of the tournament

Inter Milan's Eriksen, who was later fitted with a defibrillator (ICD), has been told he will not be allowed to take to the field in Italy this season, but could be able to play abroad.

Brown's Old Firm solidarity for Kamara

🏅 @ScottBrown8's gesture of solidarity with Glen Kamara has been nominated for @FIFAcom Fair Play Award 2021 ✊#NoToRacism 🍀 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) November 23, 2021

Ex-Celtic captain Scott Brown's show of support for Rangers' Glen Kamara has also been nominated.

Brown - now player-coach at Aberdeen - approached Kamara as the two side's warmed up before last March's Old Firm game at Celtic Park after the Rangers midfielder suffered racist abuse in a Europa League tie against Sparta Prague.

Sparta's Ondrej Kudela was found guilty of using a racial slur toward Kamara and handed a 10-game ban by UEFA.

In a show of solidarity, Brown shook his rivals' hand and put his arm around his back - an action that was reciprocated - as they spoke for a few minutes.

Ranieri's guard of honour for champions Inter

Image: Claudio Ranieri led Sampdoria to a ninth-placed finish in Serie A last season

Claudio Ranieri, now the head coach of Premier League side Watford, has also been shortlisted for the award.

Last season, his Sampdoria side performed a guard of honour for Antonio Conte's Inter after they won their first Serie A title since 2010.