FIFA's transfer system reforms and plans to regulate agents endorsed in new European Parliament report

FIFA's reforms of the transfer system and plans to regulate agents have been endorsed in a new political document.

A report on European Union sports policy, prepared by MEP and former professional player Tomasz Frankowski, explicitly backs what FIFA has done in this area.

The game's global governing body is seeking to license agents and cap the fees they receive in transfer deals.

It is also establishing a Clearing House to ensure training and solidarity payments are made and bring greater transparency to the transfer market.

FIFA's chief legal and compliance officer Emilio Garcia Silvero said: "The European Parliament report clearly confirms that FIFA's ongoing efforts in relation to the transfer system reform not only go in the right direction but are essential to shape the football of the future, which should be based on the principles of good governance and solidarity by all those involved.

"The transfer system reform has gained consistent support by key political actors, which is very much in line with FIFA's commitment to modernise the regulatory framework, thereby ensuring that transparency and accountability are safeguarded on a global scale."

The report has also called on "all relevant actors to prioritise policies that safeguard children, promote healthy and active lifestyles and ensure safe, inclusive and equal sport".

"We support the principles of the report and in particular, we take note of the European Parliament's call to safeguard children from any form of abuse in sport," said Joyce Cook, FIFA's chief social responsibility and education officer.

"We have already launched in 2019 the FIFA Guardians Programme, to strengthen child and vulnerable adult safeguarding measures across football, and we are now taking the initiative to establish an independent, multi-sport, multi‑agency, international entity to help sports judicial bodies investigate and appropriately manage cases of abuse.

"We are ready to work together with EU Institutions to further advance our work in that respect."