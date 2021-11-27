Storm Arwen: Sporting fixtures across UK affected by gale force winds

Tranmere's game with Stevenage and the jump racing meet at Bangor have been called off as sport began to feel the force of Storm Arwen.

The Sky Bet League Two game at Prenton Park was postponed on Saturday morning with Rovers confirming the high winds were to blame.

"Damage from Storm Arwen has resulted in a small section of the main stand roof being blown off and a significant amount of roof signage and guttering has been blown down," a statement read.

"The (safety advisory group) have advised that it is not safe to proceed with the game until the roof has been properly inspected. Whilst this is a big disappointment, the safety of fans is of course everyone's primary concern.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused."

Bangor's card of seven races has also been called off, with the course having suffered damage overnight.

⚠️IMPORTANT UPDATE⚠️



Unfortunately due to damage to the site from high winds, we are unsafe for the public and racing has been abandoned. pic.twitter.com/PCpneCuHqi — bangorraces (@BangorRaces) November 27, 2021

Clerk of the course Andrew Morris said: "We've had no power since around 2am and the latest update is we won't get power back to the site until around 4pm, so that is obviously one factor.

"The second factor is there's been damage to some of the public areas and they're deemed to be unsafe.

"It's not long-term damage, it's just with the timescale we had this morning and the wind being as strong as it was, it was an easy decision on safety grounds."

However, Saturday's high-profile fixtures at Newbury and Newcastle are set to go ahead despite the damage caused across Britain.

Wolverhampton's Saturday evening card must pass a second precautionary check if it is to go ahead due to snow while Sunday's meetings at Carlisle and Leicester are both subject to precautionary inspections at 8am due to the threat of frost.