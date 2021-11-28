Lionel Messi in assist mode as PSG beat 10-man St Etienne - European round-up

Lionel Messi set up all three goals as Paris Saint-Germain stretched their Ligue 1 lead to 14 points with a 3-1 comeback win at 10-man St Etienne as Neymar sustained a possible ankle injury and was taken off on a stretcher on Sunday.

PSG made the most of Timothee Kolodziejczak's red card on the stroke of halftime as Messi fed Marquinhos for two headed goals and Angel Di Maria struck to seal a clinical turnaround after Les Verts had opened the scoring through Denis Bouanga.

The result put the capital side on 40 points from 15 games, with third-placed Rennes having a chance to leapfrog Nice into second when they travel to Lorient later on Sunday.

St Etienne, who mounted on a decent challenge despite being a man down as snow fell on the Geoffroy Guichard stadium, are now bottom of the standings with 12 points.

Serie A: Milan stunned by Sassuolo

Image: AC Milan succumbed to a second straight Serie A defeat

AC Milan slipped to their second successive Serie A defeat when Sassuolo stunned their opponents in the San Siro after coming from behind to earn a 3-1 victory on Sunday.

The hosts raced into an early lead after skipper Alessio Romagnoli headed home from a corner in the 21st minute, and Milan looked on course to get back to winning ways in the league following last weekend's loss at Fiorentina.

However, Sassuolo, who beat Juventus away from home last month, turned the match on its head, with Gianluca Scamacca's stunning strike and Simon Kjaer's unfortunate own goal giving them a 2-1 lead inside 33 minutes.

Even with veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic leading the line, Milan struggled to issue a response, as Domenico Berardi made sure of a thoroughly deserved victory for Sassuolo with a superb solo goal in the 66th minute.

Romagnoli's red card in the 77th minute effectively ended Milan's hopes of getting anything from the match. They remain second in the standings, level on 32 points with leaders Napoli, who play Lazio later on Sunday.

Sassuolo's first win in four league games sees them climb to 12th on 18 points.

La Liga: Atletico up to second with win in Cadiz

Welcome to the 𝗚𝗼𝗮𝗹 + 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗖𝗹𝘂𝗯 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QTsOc9Kdk1 — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) November 28, 2021

Atletico Madrid turned around a poor first-half performance to score four goals after the break and earn a 4-1 win at Cadiz on Sunday that put them second in the LaLiga standings.

Thomas Lemar, Antoine Griezmann, Angel Correa and Matheus Cunha were all on target as Atletico won when scoring four or more for the first time in all competitions this season.

Cadiz scored their only goal to make it 3-1 late in the second half, following a shocking mistake from goalkeeper Jan Oblak. They are still winless at home this season.

Atletico have 29 points from 14 games, one point behind leaders Real Madrid and one ahead Sevilla, who play against each other later on Sunday.

Atletico are level on points with former leaders Real Sociedad, who lost their first league game in more then three months on Sunday against Espanyol 1-0.

Bundesliga: Leipzig lose to Leverkusen

Image: Moussa Diaby celebrates scoring Leverkusen's second

RB Leipzig suffered a 3-1 home loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, their second defeat in a row in the Bundesliga that dropped them to eighth place, piling pressure on coach Jesse Marsch.

Leipzig, runners-up last season, are already 13 points off leaders Bayern Munich following their fifth league defeat of the campaign.

It was Leverkusen's second straight win and they moved back into third place on 24 points.

Leverkusen, who have yet to lose on the road this season, had an early effort by Moussa Diaby ruled offside but went in front when Floria Wirtz powered into the box to latch on to a perfectly-timed Exequiel Palacios pass to chip the ball over the keeper.

They added another goal in the 34th with Diaby rifling in from a cross by Jonathan Tah.

Leipzig, 5-0 winners over Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday, were missing half a dozen players through injury and were toothless in attack until Andre Silva's powerful header in the 62nd cut the deficit.

But two minutes later Leverkusen restored their two-goal cushion when Angelino deflected Jeremie Frimpong's shot into the Leipzig goal.

The hosts' frustrating afternoon was complete when Dominik Szoboszlai's 88th minute penalty hit the post.