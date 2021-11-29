Trent Alexander-Arnold pips Reece James and Diogo Jota in Power Rankings Premier League form chart

Who is red-hot in the Premier League right now? Sky Sports ranks every player over the last five matchdays...

The battle of the full-backs rages on with Trent Alexander-Arnold leapfrogging Reece James atop the Power Rankings form chart after registering his seventh assist this term as Liverpool cruised to a 4-0 win over Southampton.

Team-mate Diogo Jota soared into third spot after scoring twice at Anfield, having also got on the scoresheet in the 4-0 over Arsenal last weekend.

Aaron Ramsdale (No 4) maintained his standing as the league's most in-form stopper after making five saves in the 2-0 win against Newcastle to keep his sixth clean sheet in the Premier League this term.

Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo (No 5) retained his place among the elite following his side's 2-1 win over West Ham in a snowstorm at the Etihad, ahead of team-mates Rodri (No 9), Bernardo Silva (No 10) and Ilkay Gundogan (No 11).

How are the Power Rankings calculated? The Power Rankings are based on points awarded to players for 35 different statistics - from goals and assists, to blocks and tackles. The standings take into account the number of points a player has earned up to the previous five matchdays of a season, with each previous game worth 20 per cent fewer points in incremental deductions.

Maxwel Cornet (No 6) kept his place among the top performers after Burnley's fixture with Tottenham was postponed due to snow, while Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn (No 7) and Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis (No 8) entered the top 10.

