Ellen White becomes England Women's all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup qualifier against Latvia

Ellen White became England Women's all-time record goalscorer on Tuesday with two goals inside the first 10 minutes in the World Cup qualifier against Latvia.

The Manchester City forward equalled Kelly Smith's record in the sixth minute with a strike from the edge of the area to put England 2-0 up after Beth Mead had given the Lionesses the lead.

White didn't have to wait long to make the record her own as she met Georgia Stanway's cross to steer a low finish home three minutes later.

The 32-year-old broke the record on her 101st international appearance, with her first international goal coming in 2010 during a 3-0 win over Austria.

White is also second on the list of all-time leading goalscorers in the Women's Super League, having scored 58 times during spells at Arsenal, Notts County, Birmingham and Man City.

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

