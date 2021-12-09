Football Black List 2021 live stream: Marcus Rashford, Nuno Espirito Santo, Ivan Toney and Nikita Parris

Stream the Football Black List Online Celebration Evening from the National Football Museum live here from 5pm on Thursday, as Marcus Rashford, Ivan Toney, Nikita Parris and more are recognised.

The Football Black List was founded by Rodney Hinds and Leon Mann in 2008 and members are selected by an expert panel from the Black community and football industry.

Manchester United forward Rashford has been included on the list - which celebrates positive influencers from the Black community in the sport - for a second consecutive year along with Brentford's Toney, and Arsenal Women's Parris.

Image: Ivan Toney has had a prolific year with Brentford in both the Championship and Premier League

Former Wolves and Tottenham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo and Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore were recognised in the coaching and management section, alongside Manchester United's head of player development Justin Cochrane.

Image: England international Nikita Parris joined Arsenal for a club-record fee during the summer

Sky Sports News presenter Ade Oladipo was included in the media category with former Arsenal Women defender Alex Scott, who now presents Football Focus on the BBC.

Leon Mann MBE, co-founder of the Football Black List, said: "Black excellence in football is regularly talked about on the pitch - and we want to help highlight the contribution of Black leaders off the field in the sport, too.

Image: Nuno Espirito Santo became Spurs boss over the summer, but left the role last month

"This list of influential game changers is a snapshot of the contribution Black communities are making to football. Those named today join an illustrious group who have featured on the list over the last decade - including the likes of Raheem Sterling, Ian Wright, Hope Powell, Rio Ferdinand, Herman Ouseley and Rachel Yankey."

Football Black List 2021 in full

Players Off The Pitch

Anita Asante, Aston Villa Women

Cyrus Christie, Fulham

Ivan Toney, Brentford

Marcus Rashford, Manchester United and England

Nikita Parris, Arsenal Women and England

Administration

Dayne Matthieu, head of safeguarding and welfare, Tottenham Hotspur

Fleur Robinson, chief executive, Wrexham

Paul Monekosso Cleal, equality advisor, Premier League

Sarah Ebanja, chief executive, Tottenham Hotspur Foundation

Steve Smithies, chief executive, Cheshire FA

Coaching and Management

Darren Moore, manager, Sheffield Wednesday

Justin Cochrane, head of player development, Manchester United

Nuno Espirito Santo, manager

Paul Hall, Under-23 head coach, QPR; assistant manager, Jamaica

William Boye, chairman and manager, Ashford Town Women and Girls' FC

Commercial

Claudia Wilmot, operations director, Leaders in Sport

Gus Hurdle, executive producer, EA Sports

Javan Odegah, strategic account executive, Leaders in Sport

Remmie Williams, commercial manager, the FA

Simbi Sonuga, senior account manager, Octagon

Community and Grassroots

Andrew Laylor, school partnership officer - Manchester United Foundation

Aneequa Prescod-Wright, coach, Hackney Laces FC

Billy Grant, England fan/podcast/blogger, Beesotted

Jawahir Roble, football coach and referee, Jason Roberts Foundation

Patsy Andrews, grassroots referee, the FA

LGBTQ+

Amy Allard-Dunbar, youth panel education officer, Football v Homophobia

Media

Ade Oladipo, presenter, DAZN/talkSPORT/Sky Sports

Alex Scott, presenter, Football Focus

Andrew Spence, series producer, Unedited

Fadumo Olow, social media sports editor, The Telegraph

Helen Campbell, multi-camera director, Premier League Productions

Practitioners

Aji Ajibola, referee, FA Council

Daniel Mills, educator, Show Racism the Red Card

Drew Christie, chair, BCOMS

Jackie Ferdinand, director of safeguarding & inclusion, West Ham United

Liz Ward, director of programmes, Stonewall

Ones To Watch

Ajani Pile-Gray, creative director, 3LanceMedia

Jamie Dapaah, equality, diversity and inclusion executive, Fulham FC

Kyle Walker, presenter and reporter, Sky Sports News

Lauren Ferdinand, team assistant, Refresh Sports

Liam Loftus, presenter/content creator, BBC Sport

Rhys Denton, youth coach, Reading FC

Richard Amofa, editor, The Athletic

Sian Marie Fitzpatrick, youth mentor, head coach, manager of Millwall Academy and The Wall

Susan Fagbohun, producer, ITV Sport

Zem Clarke, graphic designer and illustrator